Israeli Occupation Soldiers Alarmed at Lebanese Border

December 8, 2018

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) are alarmed at the border with Lebanon due to the fog which has spread across the area, few days after the occupation military announced the start of the so-called “Northern Shield” Operation which is aimed at ‘cutting off’ alleged attack tunnels dug by Hezbollah.

Al-Manar reporter in Lebanon’s south, Ali Shoeib, reported that IOF fired their machine guns into the air as they were frightened when a Lebanese Army vehicle carried out a routine patrol east of Mais Al-Jabal town, near the border with the occupied territories.

“Israeli enemy soldiers fired their machine guns into the air in fear as they were surprised by a Lebanese Army routine patrol,” Shoeib tweeted on Saturday.

Shoeib then used the hashtag: “weaker than a spider web,” referring to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s well-known quote about the Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Manar

The Israeli military fired warning shots at three supposed personnel of Hezbollah who approached one of its units while it was carrying out a mission near the separation line with Lebanon as a part of Operation Northern Shield, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israeli military, announced on December 8.

“The Israeli Defense Forces [IDF] warns from approaching the area near the fence or its operation to discover and neutralize the terrorist tunnels. Anyone who tries to approach and sabotage the IDF efforts will be risking his life,” Adraee said on Twitter.

From its side, the Hezbollah media wing said that the personnel who approached the separation line were of the Lebanese military intelligence. According to the source, a unit of the Israeli military was planting vibration sensors next to the fence when the incident occurred.

The Israeli military launched Operation Northern Shield on December 4 to destroy cross-border tunnels between Lebanon and Israel. So far, only two short tunnels have been allegedly discovered.

Today’s incident shows that the situation in southern Lebanon may escalate further. Two days ago, Israeli Prime Minister warned that the Israeli military may have to operate in Lebanon to counter the threat of Hezbollah tunnels.

