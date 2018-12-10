Tony Greenstein is slowly but surely being disappeared from the internet. A renowned anti-Zionist Jew who has long been active in the Palestine solidarity movement and on the wider political left, Greenstein is being censored by powerful American internet companies. In the latest incident, his account on Twitter has been “suspended”, the company’s misleading euphemism […]
via The Relentless Censorship of Anti-Zionist Jews — Astute News
Advertisements
Filed under: Israeli/Zionist Hegemony, Zionist Lobby | Tagged: Tim Greenstein |
Reblogged this on penelopap.