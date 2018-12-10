Tough guys, israeli (apartheid state) forces open fire at Gazan fishermen, shepherds

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli forces open fire at Gazan fishermen, shepherds

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli naval forces opened fire towards Palestinian fishermen, west of Rafah City and Khan Younis City, in the southern besieged Gaza Strip, on Sunday.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli naval forces repeatedly opened fire at fishermen within the permitted fishing zone, forcing them back to shore.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces stationed at the Kissufim military site, east of the al-Qarrara town in southern Gaza, opened fire at Palestinian shepherds, while working in their lands.

No injuries were reported from both incidents.

The reason for both shootings remained unknown.

Israeli military incursions inside the besieged Gaza Strip and near the “buffer zone,” which lies on both land and sea sides of Gaza, have long been a near-daily occurrence.

The Israeli army also regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the buffer zone, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land and sea blockade for nearly 12 years

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Gaza, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine, War on Gaza |