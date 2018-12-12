The revolutionary chaos is a French heritage الفوضى الثورية ميراث فرنسي

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The revolutionary chaos is a French heritage

ديسمبر 12, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It is enough to notice the chaos and violence which accompanied the French Revolution from 1789 to 1793 including incursions, executions, clashes, thefts, burning of palaces, buildings, shops, and closing of roads to discover the association of violence and chaos with every revolutionary action in the history of France. It is not a source of astonishment or a strange thing far from the French “civilized” scene that has empty-headed language that finds its roots in glorifying France and Paris in particular as a city of lights, perfumes and fashion.

In the French history, the revolutionary events were associated with chaos and violence till the chaos turned into a theory of European- French,-Russian- German origin but with dominant French roots. The revolutionary events usually have two accompanying conditions; First, their relation with major external events and transformations in a status of a great country as France that has colonial policies and a party in the international wars. Second, the presence of social leaders and groups who came to France from non-French nationality, they appear among the ranks of rebels and they often occupy a leading position among them. Therefore, the analysts fell into naivety in reading the revolutionary event due to the difference of nationalities and their positions in the revolutions as a reason for describing the revolution as a coup on behalf of external parties once German and many times American.

The French history from the French Revolution to the Revolution of 1870, the birth of Paris Commune as the first popular government that run the French capital or the global capital for sixty years, and the student protest in 1968 made the scene of Storming of the Bastille and the escape of prisoners and the accompanying chaos an associating scene in every revolutionary action. Furthermore the voice of Marie Antoinette the wife of King Louis XVI who said as narrated by Jean-Jacques Rousseau if the poor do not find bread , they can eat cake can be heard at every revolutionary action in the streets of Paris, even if the end was not dramatic as it was with the execution of Marie Antoinette.

Whenever there were revolutions in the history of France, they ended with the restoration of the traditional regime but in new form accompanied by difficult changes in the international situation of France and the inability of the rulers to provide a situation that preserves the French dignity and keeps France away from the humiliation of refraction which is accompanied by chaos and violence. The non-French people were playing a pivotal role in mobilizing, organizing, and leading them through considering Paris a global capital not as a capital of global country. Poverty, hunger, protest of students and trade unions and the attempt to innovate a new life style, new organization, and a new theory were always there, but the most important thing was the presence of a ruler who was promoted as a dazzling phenomenon that reveals intolerable vanity.

The Yellow vests movement in France is a reaction of the natural law, because every action has a reaction of the same kind and strength but in the opposite way. This exactly applies on the elements of surprise, mystery, and speed between Emanuel Macron and the Yellow vests movement. Violence, chaos, the difficult situations of the French external policy, the social crises resulting from the decline of the colonial status of France, the emergence of poverty and hunger, and the presence of non-French groups in streets are French features of every revolutionary situation of a global capital. But what is new is that this phenomenon is an interpretation of the development of the communication media and the revolution of information in making the revolutions of the twenty-first century and a French popular fragrance that will be a global trend in this century.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

الفوضى الثورية ميراث فرنسي

ديسمبر 10, 2018

تكفي العودة لمستويات الفوضى والعنف التي لازمت الثورة الفرنسية الأم عام 1789 والتي شهدت في محطاتها المختلفة وصولاً حتى العام 1793 اقتحامات وإعدامات وتصادمات، وخلالها جميعاً سرقات وإحراق قصور ومبانٍ ومتاجر وإقفال طرقات، لاكتشاف متلازمة العنف والفوضى مع كل عمل ثوري في تاريخ فرنسا. وعدم أخذ هذا البعد كمصدر للذهول والحديث عن غرابته على مشهد فرنسي «حضاري» مستمدّ توصيفه من لغة بلهاء تجد جذورها في تمجيد فرنسا وباريس خصوصاً، كمدينة ليلية للأضواء والعطور والأزياء.

في التاريخ الفرنسي تلازمت الأحداث الثورية مع الفوضى والعنف حتى تحوّلت الفوضوية إلى نظرية ذات منشأ أوروبي فرنسي روسي ألماني، لكن بجذور وتفسيرات فرنسية طاغية، لكن الأحداث الثورية لم تكن يوماً بعيدة عن شرطين مرافقين لها، الأول هو اتصالها بوجود أحداث وتحولات خارجية كبرى في مكانة دولة كبرى كفرنسا، ذات سياسات استعمارية، وطرف في حروب دولية، والثاني وجود قادة وشرائح اجتماعية وافدين إلى فرنسا من غير الجنسية الفرنسية يظهرون في صفوف الثوار، وغالباً ما يحتلون مكانة قيادية بينهم، وفي الغالب أيضاً يقع المحللون في سذاجة قراءة الحدث الثوري بخلفية جنسياتهم، ومكانتهم في الثورات، كمدخل لتوصيف الثورة كعمل انقلابي لحساب خارج ما، ألماني مرة وأميركي مرات.

في التاريخ الفرنسي أيضاً من الثورة الفرنسية الأم إلى ثورة عام 1870 وولادة كومونة باريس، كأول حكومة شعبية أدارت العاصمة الفرنسية، أو عاصمة عالمية، لستين يوماً، ومن بعدها ثورة الطلاب عام 1968، ما يجعل رؤية مشهد اقتحام الباستيل، وخروج السجناء وما رافقه من فوضى، كخلفية متحركة في كل تكرار للوضع الثوري، وما يجعل سماع صدى صوت ماري انطوانيت زوجة الملك لويس السادس عشر، صاحبة القول، كما رواه جان جاك روسو، إن لم يجد الفقراء خبزاً فليأكلوا الكعك، في كل محطة من محطات التحركات الثورية في شوارع باريس، حتى لو تكن النهاية درامية كما هي مع إعدام ماري أنطوانيت.

في تاريخ فرنسا ليست هناك دائماً ثورات، لكن كلما كانت هناك ثورات كانت تنتهي باستعادة النظام التقليدي لحيويته بصيغة جديدة، وكانت ترافق محطاتها حالات التغير الصعب في ظرف فرنسا الدولي وعجز الحكام عن تقديم تأقلم يحفظ الكرامة الفرنسية ويجنب فرنسا ذل الانكسار، وكان يرافقها الكثير الكثير من العنف والفوضى، وكان يلعب غير الفرنسيين دوراً مفصلياً في تحشيدها وتنظيمها وقيادتها، باعتبار باريس عاصمة عالمية وليس بصفتها مجرد كونها عاصمة لدولة عالمية، لكن دائماً كان هناك الفقر والجوع والطلاب والنقابات، ومحاولة ابتكار لأسلوب جديد، وتنظيم جديد، ونظرية جديدة. والأهم أنه كان دائماً هناك حاكم تمّ تسويقه كظاهرة مبهرة وتكشف عن صناعة مريبة وتفاهة لا تحتمل.

السترات الصفراء في فرنسا هي استجابة للقانون الطبيعي، أنه لكل فعل رد فعل من النوع والقوة ذاتهما ولكن باتجاه معاكس. وهذا ينطبق تماماً على عناصر المفاجأة والغموض والسرعة، التي تجمع بين ظاهرتي أمانويل ماكرون والسترات الصفراء. أما العنف والفوضى والظروف الصعبة للسياسة الفرنسية الخارجية، والأزمات الأجتماعية الناتجة عن تراجع المكانة الاستعمارية لفرنسا، وظهور الفقر والجوع، وحضور الجماعات غير الفرنسية الأصل في الشارع، فكلها لا تفيد شيئاً في تفسير الخصوصية، لأنها سمات فرنسية لكل وضع ثوري في تاريخها كعاصمة عالمية. الجديد هو أن الظاهرة ترجمة فرنسية لتطوّر شبكات التواصل وثورة المعلوماتية في صناعة ثورات القرن الحادي والعشرين، ونكهة عطر باريسي شعبي سيصير موضة عالمية في هذا القرن، ولعله يكون مناسباً لكل من يريد الدخول على خط هذه الثورات، ويقوم بشراء الماركة وبيعها في أسواق جديدة.

