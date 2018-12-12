De Mistura’s departure is the end of bets رحيل دي ميستورا نهاية الرهانات

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ديسمبر 12, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The nomination of the UN envoy coincided with the beginning of the war on Syria which was called “the Syrian crisis” to justify the war by virtue of supporting the alleged revolution, which was representing the inner party of the war through gathering the Muslim Brotherhood and those who support them to follow what is broadcasted in media that nations can make their civil wars. They were called by the channels of freedom; the channels of oil and gas the nations that make their own revolutions. At every stage of the course of war there was a title for the mission, therefore the selection of the UN envoy depends of serving the conditions of this mission.

At the first stages of the war, what was necessary was to freeze the capacities of the Syrian country and to prevent it from besieging areas that are under the control of the internal legion in the war entitled “revolution”, the sponsorship of areas under the control of the inner legion, securing the entry of the needed weapons, and forming a protection, intervention, supply system to help the besieged to be able to meet the outside legions to start the full attack to overthrow Syria and to have control over the Syrian geography. Kofi Anan was the appropriate envoy for such a mission under a humanitarian title, Anan admitted after the end of his mission that he was the victim of deceit, and that he was used for the preparation for a war, its goal was to overthrow Syria, through which he ensured the protection of the areas under the control of the terrorist groups for humanitarian reasons.

After there were enough reasons to announce the full attack, the completion of the international and regional political preparations through mobilizing more than one hundred countries, and after Syria was expelled from the Arab League, and after Al-Qaeda organization and the Muslim Brotherhood’s mobilizing, organizing, and arming of tens of thousands of fighters from around the world with qualitative weapons as the chemical one from the Libyan stock which was seized by Qatar in particular, and when Turkey was ready to meet its new Ottoman dream, and when Saudi Arabia becomes ready to play the role of the alternative after the fall of the Muslim Brotherhood organization, Al Akhdar Brahimi was appointed to wage the psychological war on the Syrian President and employing the military and the diplomatic pressure to put, coordinate, and promote a plan for the stepping down of the President.

When the military balance started to show that there is no hope in the fall of Syria and that the bet on the stepping down of its president is a mirage, there was a need to promote a formula for a political solution that based on legalizing the fragmentation of Syria, and the prevention of forming a coherent unified state, so two ways were adopted to achieve the goal; the protection of the dividing privacies in many areas and the adoption of a formula of building institutions on the basis of the sectarian and ideological distribution of the constitutional positions. Therefore, De Mistura was assigned to carry out this task since he came from the devastation which was spread by the American project in Iraq; his mission was to propose autonomous areas as temporary solutions that cover military truces from Aleppo to the areas controlled by the armed Kurdish groups to Al Ghouta and the areas which were called as de-escalation areas. He did not hide his project through talking about the inspiring Lebanese example for the coexistence of communities.

After the victory of Syria becomes close, and after the fall of the opportunities of projects of division, and the fall of the bet on making Syria a fragile federal sectarian structure that is open to civil wars and which is unable to play a regional role, and which lost the concept of the national security it becomes necessary for De Mistura to depart and to assign the one who devotes the change imposed by Syria and its allies and paves the way for the international and regional involvement in reconciliation with the Syrian country contrary to the image drawn by those who ignited the war.

De Mistura’s departure is a sign of the end of the war on Syria and the closeness of its victory; a civil secular unified country under the leadership of its president, army, constants, and its resisting option.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– ترافقت تسمية مبعوث أممي خاص مع بداية الحرب على سورية التي سميت بالأزمة السورية لتبرير شن الحرب بداعي دعم الثورة المزعومة، التي كانت تمثل الفيلق الداخلي للحرب، بتجميع الأخوان المسلمين وبعض الغوغاء وبعض السذاجة في اللحاق بركب ما يبثه الإعلام عن شعوب كانت تحفر قبورها وتصنع حروبها الأهلية، وتسميها قنوات النفط والغاز المسماة بقنوات الحرية، بالشعوب التي تصنع ثورتها. ومع كل مرحلة فاصلة من مراحل الحرب كان هناك عنوان للمهمة، وكان اختيار المبعوث الأممي يوضع لتلبية شروط هذه المهمة.

– في مراحل الحرب الأولى كان المطلوب تجميد مقدرات الدولة السورية ومنعها من تحجيم مناطق مقررة لسيطرة الفيلق الداخلي في الحرب المسمّى بالثورة، ورعاية تأسيس مناطق تخضع لسيطرة الفيلق الداخلي وتأمين دخول السلاح اللازم وإنشاء منظومة حماية وتدخل وإمداد بداعي توفير المؤن للمحاصرين، حتى يشتد عود الفيلق الداخلي ويصير قادراً على ملاقاة فيالق الخارج بالبدء بالهجوم الشامل لإسقاط سورية والإمساك بالجغرافيا السورية، وكان الرحّالة كوفي عنان هو المبعوث المناسب لهذه المهمة، تحت عنوان إنساني اعترف عنان بعد نهاية مهمته أنه كان ضحية خداع، وأنه استخدم للتمهيد لحرب كان هدفها إسقاط سورية، تولى خلالها تأمين الحماية لمناطق سيطرة الجماعات الإرهابية بدواع إنسانية.

– عندما توافرت أسباب كافية للإعلان عن الهجوم الشامل، واكتملت العدة السياسية الدولية والإقليمية بحشد ضمّ أكثر من مئة دولة، وتم إخراج سورية من الجامعة العربية، وكانت حشود تنظيمي القاعدة والأخوان من أنحاء العالم قد صارت بعشرات الآلاف، وتم تنظيمها وتسليحها بالأنواع المناسبة من السلاح النوعي بما فيه الكيميائي، من المخزون الليبي الذي استولت عليه قطر بصورة خاصة، وصارت تركيا جاهزة لملاقاة حلمها بالعثمانية الجديدة، وصارت السعودية حاضرة للعب دور البديل بالرعاية عندما تسقط الراية من يد الأخوان، جيء بالأخضر الإبراهيمي، لخوض الحرب النفسية على الرئيس السوري، وتوظيف الضغط العسكري والدبلوماسي لوضع وتنسيق وتسويق خطة التنحّي والرحيل.

– عندما بدأ التوازن العسكري يقول إن لا أمل بسقوط سورية ولا فرص لإسقاطها، وإن الرهان على تنحّي رئيسها ورحيله سراب، صار المطلوب تسويق صيغة للحل السياسي تقوم على تشريع تفتيت سورية وتسقط فيها الأمل بقيام دولة موحدة متماسكة، والسير على خطين متوازيين يحقق الهدف، حماية خصوصية تقسيمية في عدد المناطق، والسير بصيغة تعيد بناء مؤسسات الدولة على قاعدة التوزيع الطائفي والمذهبي للمناصب الدستورية، وتم تكليف ستيفان دي ميستورا للقيام بالمهمة، وهو الآتي من رحم الخراب الذي نشره المشروع الأميركي في العراق، ومهمته تسويق مناطق للحكم الذاتي كحلول مؤقتة تغطي هدناً عسكرية، من حلب إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها الجماعات الكردية المسلحة، وصولاً للغوطة وسائر المناطق التي سُمّيت بمناطق خفض التصعيد، ولم يبخل دي ميستورا بكشف مشروعه بالحديث عن الصيغة اللبنانية الملهمة لما وصفه بتعايش الطوائف.

– مع اقتراب سورية من إعلان نصرها، وسقوط الفرص أمام مشاريع التقسيم المقنع، وسقوط الرهان على جعل الدولة نسيجاً رخواً لفدرالية طائفية مفتوحة على الحروب الأهلية، عاجزة عن لعب دور إقليمي، فاقدة مفهوم الأمن القومي، صار لا بد من رحيل دي ميستورا والمجيء بمن يكرّس التغيير الذي فرضته سورية وحلفاؤها، ويمهد للانخراط الدولي والإقليمي في المصالحة مع الدولة السورية بغير الصورة التي تمناها الذين أشعلوا الحرب عليها.

– رحيل دي ميستورا علامة من علامات نهاية الحرب على سورية واقتراب نصرها، دولة علمانية مدنية موحدة برئيسها وجيشها وثوابتها، وفي طليعتها خيارها المقاوم.

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, De Mistura, Nasser Kandil, Syria, USA, War on Syria