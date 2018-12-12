Putin –Trump summit after the Saudi deterioration قمة بوتين ترامب بعد التدهور السعودي

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ديسمبر 12, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Despite the merciless escalating dates which promise of more US escalation rounds against Russia, the US National Security Advisor John Bolton stayed for two additional days in Moscow waiting for a meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. He asked for an urgent summit with the US President Donald Trump, which was determined within two weeks, so what is the reason of such an acceleration to hold a summit at the peak of the confrontation, despite the talk about the US withdrawal from the treaty of the strategic missiles signed in 1987, and despite the US preparation for the 4th of November; a date of what is called by Washington a crucial package of sanctions on Iran to prevent it from selling oil and gas, and despite the high ceilinged language used by Washington against Moscow.

The seeking for a Russian-American summit was not Russian, while Russia is receiving the signs of the American escalation, along with the statements that describe the Russian decision of deploying advanced air defense networks in Syria as a dangerous act, and Washington’s accusations of Moscow’s lack of cooperation to get Iran and Hezbollah out of Syria. The question is how to reconcile between the escalating path which forms a collective diagram line of the American steps in the joint files with Moscow and the seeking for an urgent summit which has one of two functions; either to send a final threat to Moscow before getting involved in a comprehensive major confrontation and showing the magnitude of the American serious intentions in waging such a confrontation, and thus it will be the last opportunity in front of Russia to regress to avoid the confrontation and to draw a balance that grants Washington the upper hand in the disputing files or the intentions of Washington to retreat and to adapt to new equations, and thus paving the way for understandings and settlements that are far from the escalation language and its titles.

The Russian reluctance in determining a date for Bolton’s meeting with Putin was to know the reasons for holding an urgent summit and its goals, especially because Moscow was always refusing holding a general summit that does not lead to understandings or compromises. The consent to hold a summit within two weeks means that this summit is the final opportunity before the comprehensive confrontation, a summit for opening the door for compromises, and to consider that the American escalation as a media message which Washington wants to send to Moscow as an exit of escalation. But this requires an answer to the question: did Washington lose the confidence in its escalating steps and that it fears the loss of the prestige of adopting further escalation while it enters a practical path for its escalating steps for which it spent time and efforts?

The question coincides with the beginning of the American sanctions on Iran and the development of new situation in Syria that is expressed by the balance of the air deterrence against Israel and the path of Idlib which paves the way for ending the division in Syria and suggests a new future and new formulas for the political solution under a clear Russian ceiling, that requires from Washington to choose between the adaptation to this big change in Syria or to decide to confront it without any military confrontation. Most importantly, is that Washington felt of the strategic retreat in the sources of strength of its main allies in the region Israel and Saudi Arabia, along with the retreat of the success of its vision about the exclusive political confrontation with Iran represented by the deal of the century after the Saudi failure in securing a Palestinian partner in the deal and the dismantling of the traditional alliance of Washington which Europe, Turkey, and Pakistan are its main pillars and the Iranian nuclear understanding is its most important test.

The Saudi situation seems the main change that imposes the urgent summit. President Trump did not hide his dependence on Riyadh as a main ally against Iran. Therefore, the Saudi situation which affected America and created facts that cannot be ignored imposes the understanding with Moscow as an inevitable choice even through compromises that apparently calm down the escalation, but paving the way for deep understandings that will be revealed at the right time.

The Saudi post- deterioration summit is not as what was before.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 24, 2018

– رغم المواعيد والاستحقاقات التصعيدية المتزاحمة التي تبشر بالمزيد من جولات التصعيد الأميركية بوجه روسيا، بقي مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي جون بولتون ليومين إضافيين في موسكو بانتظار لقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين وطلب التوافق على عقد قمة عاجلة تجمع بوتين بالرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، وصولاً لتحديد الموعد في غضون أسبوعين مقبلين. فما هو السبب لهذا الاستعجال على عقد القمة في ذروة الذهاب نحو مواجهة، رغم الحديث عن الانسحاب الأميركي من معاهدة الصواريخ الاستراتيجية الموقعة عام 1987، ورغم التحضير الأميركي لاعتبار تاريخ الرابع من تشرين الثاني المقبل موعداً فاصلاً لدخول ما تسمّيه واشنطن بالحزمة الحاسمة من العقوبات على إيران ومنعها من بيع النفط والغاز، ورغم اللغة العالية السقوف التي تقودها واشنطن بوجه موسكو.

– السعي لعقد القمة الروسية الأميركية لم يكن روسياً وما كان ليكون، فيما روسيا تتلقى إشارات التصعيد الأميركية، ومنها التصريحات التي تصف القرار الروسي بنشر شبكات دفاع جوي روسية متطوّرة في سورية بالعمل الخطير، ومنها اتهامات واشنطن لموسكو برفض التعاون لإخراج إيران وحزب الله من سورية، لكن السؤال يبقى حول كيفية المواءمة بين المسار التصعيدي الذي يشكّل خطاً بيانياً جامعاً للخطوات الأميركية في الملفات المشتركة مع موسكو، وبين السعي لقمة عاجلة تضمّ الرئيسين ترامب وبوتين، وله إحدى وظيفتين، إما توجيه إنذار أخير لموسكو قبل الدخول في مواجهة كبرى شاملة، وتبيان حجم النيات الأميركية الجدية في خوض المواجهة، لتكون القمة الفرصة الأخيرة المتاحة أميركياً لتراجع روسي يمهّد لتفادي المواجهة، ورسم توازن يمنح واشنطن اليد العليا في ملفات الخلاف، وإما أن تكون نيات واشنطن هي التراجع والتأقلم مع معادلات جديدة، وفتح الباب لتفاهمات وتسويات، لا تشبهها لغة التصعيد ولا عناوينها.

– التمهّل الروسي في تحديد موعد لقاء بولتون مع بوتين، كان استكشافاً لخلفيات طلب عقد القمة العاجلة، والأهداف منها، خصوصاً أن موسكو كانت دائماً ترفض قمة علاقات عامة لا تنتج تفاهمات، وتصرّ لقبولها عقد القمة وضوح الفرص للخروج بتسويات وتفاهمات. وهذا يعني انتفاء فرضية كون القمة التي تمّ التفاهم على عقدها خلال أسبوعين، الفرصة الأخيرة ما قبل المواجهة الشاملة، وترجيح كونها قمة فتح الباب للتسويات، ووضع التصعيد الأميركي في خانة الرسائل الإعلامية التي تريد واشنطن إرسالها إلى موسكو لطرح القمة كمخرج من التصعيد، لكن ذلك يستدعي الإجابة على سؤال، هل فقدت واشنطن الثقة بفاعلية خطواتها التصعيدية، وتخشى فقدان هيبة الذهاب للمزيد من التصعيد عندما تدخل مساراً عملياً لخطوات تصعيدية أنفقت وقتاً وجهداً وهي تبشر بها؟

– يطرح السؤال على أبواب دخول العقوبات ضدّ إيران ما وصفته بالحزمة الحاسمة، وعلى أبواب تبلور وضع جديد في سورية يعبر عنه توازن الردع الجوي لـ»إسرائيل»، مسار إدلب الذي يمهّد لإنهاء صيغ التقسيم في سورية ويطرح مستقبلاً جديداً وصيغاً جديدة للحل السياسي تحت سقف روسي واضح، ويستدعي من واشنطن الاختيار بين التأقلم مع هذا المتغير الكبير في سورية أو قرار مواجهته بما في ذلك خطر الدخول في مواجهة عسكرية، لكن الأهم أنه يُطرح بينما واشنطن تستشعر التراجع الاستراتيجي في مصادر قوة حليفيها الرئيسيين في المنطقة «إسرائيل» والسعودية، يوازيه تراجع في فرص نجاح رؤيتها للمواجهة السياسية المنفردة مع إيران التي تمثلها صفقة القرن بعد الفشل السعودي في تأمين الشريك الفلسطيني في الصفقة، وتفكك في الحلف التقليدي لواشنطن الذي تشكل أوروبا وتركيا وباكستان ركائز رئيسية فيه، ويشكل التفاهم النووي الإيراني أكبر اختباراته.

– ما تشهده الحال السعودية يبدو المتغير الرئيس الذي فرض استحقاق القمة العاجلة، والرئيس ترامب لم يخف اعتماده على الرياض كحليف رئيس بوجه إيران، والعطب السعودي يشكل عقب أخيل الذي أصاب الآلة الأميركية بالعطل، وخلق وقائع لا يمكن تجاهلها تفرض التفاهم مع موسكو كخيار حتمي لا يمكن إدارة الظهر له، ولو بتسويات تهدئ التصعيد في الظاهر، لكنها تمهّد لتفاهمات عميقة في الجوهر يتم الكشف عنها تباعاً بسلاسة وبتوقيت مناسب.

– قمة ما بعد التدهور السعودي ليست كما قبلها.

Filed under: Hezbollah, Iran, MBS, McCain, Nasser Kandil, Putin, Russia, sanctions, Saudia, Trump, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Khashoggi's Killing |