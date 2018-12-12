Netanyahu between tunnels and sea gas نتنياهو بين النفق والغاز البحري

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Netanyahu between tunnels and sea gas

ديسمبر 12, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Perhaps, it is surprising that the government of the occupation entity and its prime minister decided to focus on Lebanon which is the most dangerous front, after the developments of the confrontation in Syria and Gaza were not at their favor. Thinking of the war on Gaza was the priority that was declined after last month’s tests and the emergence of the cornet and the heavy and accurate missiles in the possession of the resistance there. And the sporadic escalation through the air raids was the best choice on the Syrian front before the positioning of S-300 missiles network which can lead to uncontrolled confrontations in case the fall of Israeli planes. Furthermore, the emergence of technical integration achieved by the Syrian army regarding the components of its air defense enahnced the ability of deterrence without resorting to reveal the secrets of S-300 and its positions. So does the front of Lebanon become easier for escalation?

While keeping up Netanyahu’s campaign toward the north tunnels the analysts in the occupation entity agreed on four things. First, Netanyahu is at the political and judicial tunnel, and the campaign is just a way to preoccupy the public opinion and media with what is a security danger. Second, Israel is unable to get involved in any war on Lebanon and it tries to avoid any confrontation, otherwise it could have control on the tunnels far from media and got through them to beyond the borders of Lebanon and carried out security actions against Hezbollah or it could blow them up inside the Lebanese and Palestinian territories. Third, the campaign of tunnels is a tactical one to start the negotiation with Lebanon on two practical tunnels namely UNIFEL and the US Embassy and which is under the responsibility of Lebanese parties that are not in conformity with the resistance and some of them feel hostile against Hezbollah, therefore, the Israeli threat can be employed in pressures that if they did not affect Israel directly they can confuse Hezbollah and behold it the responsibility of the threats on Lebanon and that is enough in itself. Fourth and the most important, relies on the certainty of the entity’s leaders that the negotiation which started on the security across borders will pave the way for demarcating the land and sea borders. As much as the occupation can make formal concessions regarding the land borders, it will strive to resolve the sea borders, because it is related to gas issue which the entity’s leaders are doing their best to make progress in its investment and development.

It is not possible to ignore the progress made by the Israelis in the investment of gas, as well as the success of the efforts of the Lebanese internal disruption in finding a temporal difference between Lebanon and Israel that lasts for two years and maybe more in the light of the efforts of disrupting the government, as it is not possible to ignore the Israeli need for stability in the gas issue. According to the international companies which are responsible for the exploration, extraction, and pumping the legal stability has become a condition for the current stages of investment, and for the European investors whom Israel is seeking to attract in a strategic pipeline project that pumps the Israeli gas to Cyprus, Greece, and Italy as a first stage.

It is striking that the Israeli harassment which will change its titles under the ceiling of avoiding escalation is arranged through Gulf coordination that is expressed by the Emirati funding of the study of the gas pipeline to Europe, knowing that the value of the announced funding is 100 million dollars. Lebanon is not far from the Gulf eyes directly or through Lebanese parties.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

ديسمبر 7, 2018

– لعله من المستغرب أن تقرّر حكومة كيان الاحتلال ورئيسها المأزومان من تطورات المواجهة في غير صالحهما على جبهتي سورية وغزة الاستدارة نحو لبنان، حيث الجبهة التي يجمع قادة الاحتلال ومن بينهم بنيامين نتنياهو على اعتبارها الأخطر، فالتفكير بالحرب مع غزة كان هو الأولوية التي تراجعت بعد اختبارات الشهر الماضي وظهور الكورنيت والصواريخ الثقيلة والدقيقة بحوزة المقاومة هناك، والتصعيد المتقطع عبر الغارات الجوية كان الخيار الأمثل على الجبهة السورية قبل توضيع شبكة صواريخ الـ»أس 300» التي تجعل احتمال الانزلاق نحو مواجهات تخرج عن السيطرة مع خطر سقوط طائرات إسرائيلية، ومع ظهور الدمج التقني الذي حققه الجيش السوري بين مكوّنات دفاعه الجوي بما يحقق قدرة الدرع من دون كشف أسرار الـ»أس 300» ومواقعه، فهل باتت جبهة لبنان أسهل للمناوشة والتصعيد؟

– يجمع المحللون في كيان الاحتلال وهم يواكبون حملة نتنياهو نحو أنفاق الشمال على أربعة أشياء، الأولى أن نتنياهو في النفق السياسي والقضائي والحملة متنفس له لشغل الرأي العام والإعلام بما هو خطر أمني، والثانية أن «إسرائيل» كلها في نفق العجز عن حرب مع جبهة لبنان، وتسعى لتفادي أي مواجهة وإلا لكانت ومن دون إعلام وإعلان وضعت أيديها على الأنفاق وتوغّلت عبرها إلى ما وراء حدود لبنان ونفّذت عبرها أعمالاً أمنية ضد حزب الله، أو قامت بنسفها داخل الجغرافيتين اللبنانية والفلسطينية، والثالثة أن حملة الأنفاق تكتيكية لإعادة تحريك التفاوض الذي يملك مع لبنان قناتين عمليتين هما اليونيفيل والسفارة الأميركية، والذي تتولّاه لبنانية جهات لا تتطابق مع المقاومة في نظرتها وبعضها يشارك في العداء لحزب الله ما يجعله يتلقف التهديد الإسرائيلي لتوظيفه في ضغوط لو لم تكن متصلة مباشرة بما يزعج «إسرائيل»، لكنه سيستعمله فيما يسهم بإرباك حزب الله وتحميله مسؤولية المخاطر على لبنان. وهذا كاف بذاته. أما الرابعة وهي الأهم، فتستند إلى يقين قادة الكيان بأن التفاوض الذي يبدأ حول الأمن عبر الحدود سينفتح على قضايا ترسيم الحدود البرية والبحرية، وبقدر ما يمكن للاحتلال أن يقدّم بعض التنازلات الشكلية التي تطال الجدار في الحدود البرية، فهو سيجهد لحسم الحدود البحرية لاتصالها بملف الغاز الذي تضع قيادة الكيان ثقلها للسير بخطط الاستثمار والتطوير في مجالاته ومفرداته كافة.

– لا يمكن تجاهل المدى الذي قطعه الإسرائيليون في استثمار الغاز، ونجاح مساعي التعطيل الداخلي اللبناني بإيجاد فارق زمني بين لبنان و»إسرائيل» يمتدّ لسنتين، وهو مرشح للزيادة في ضوء مساعي تعطيل الحكومة، كما لا يمكن تجاهل الحاجة الإسرائيلية للاستقرار في ملف الغاز، خصوصاً أن الإسراع في الاستقرار القانوني صار شرطاً للمراحل الراهنة من الاستثمار بالنسبة للشركات العالمية التي تتولى التنقيب والاستخراج والضخ، وكذلك بالنسبة للمستثمرين الأوروبيين الذين تسعى «إسرائيل» لاجتذاب مشاركتهم في مشروع أنبوب استراتيجي يضخ الغاز الإسرائيلي إلى قبرص فاليونان وصولاً إلى إيطاليا كمرحلة أولى.

– اللافت أن التحرش الإسرائيلي المرشح لتغير عناوينه تحت سقف تفادي التصعيد، يتم ضمن سياق منسق خليجياً عبر عنه التمويل الإماراتي للدراسة الخاصة بأنبوب الغاز إلى أوروبا، وقد بلغت قيمة التمويل المعلنة مئة مليون دولار، ولبنان الداخل ليس بعيداً عن الأيدي والعيون الخليجية، مباشرة أو عبر امتدادات لبنانية

