Lebanon’s President Discusses with Hezbollah Delegation Cabinet Formation Process

December 11, 2018

The Lebanese President Michel Aoun received on Tuesday Hezbollah Secretary General’s political aide Hajj Hussein Al-Khalil and head of Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Mohammad Raad as the discussions tackled the latest developments of the cabinet formation process.

After the meeting, MP Raad told the reporters that it was a brainstorming session which reviewed the various suggestions to end the governmental vacuum.

The caretaker prime minister Saad Hariri was tasked to form the new government on May 24, 2018; however, the political parties have not agreed on the distribution of the ministerial seats, which has delayed the cabinet formation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

