Does Washington have an exit strategy? هل تملك واشنطن استراتيجية خروج؟

Posted on

ديسمبر 12, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

In the Winograd Committee report, the government of Ehude Olmert and the leadership of the occupation army were reprimanded for the absence of a strategy for the exit from the war. It means in politics the exit strategy with alternative to confront the failure of the bets put by the decision-makers and the plans-owners. Every war and confrontation is subject to the wrong appreciation and the change of data and surprises. The two wars of America in Iraq and Afghanistan preceded by the war of Vietnam are clear evidences of that, Moreover, the war of July on Lebanon in 2006 and the war on Syria where all the US capabilities and all alliances were crowded and which failed in achieving its goals are examples of that.

The war on Syria showed that Washington does not fall by Israel’s mistakes and that it has always an exit strategy from the confrontation in case there are signs of failure, and that the decision-center in it is deeper than the person of its president and more capable to make maneuver and replacement. Sometimes the change of the president and his policies is the appropriate exit strategy due to the fact that the higher interests of the country are more important that the president’s considerations. The Americans often did so; they created a show before the occurrence of the failure in order to be an alternative negotiating platform that is wider than the issue of war and confrontation. The US-Russian understandings are the outcome of the US failure in the conflict front; these understandings hide the failure and pave the way for sharing new spoils with Russia. America often shares the spoils with allies at the expense of other allies as it did with the rulers of the Arab Spring, and as it did with the regime of Shah through its understanding with the regime of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, and as it did with Saddam himself through its successive understanding with Iran in respect of sharing the administration of new Iraq.

Today America is entering a decisive stage in its confrontation with Iran, whatever the success rates about which Washington talks, the possibilities of failure are great, this is due to the absence of the war option from the table of the US decision-maker on one hand, and the failure of the occupation entity of getting an opportunity of a military movement against Iran in Syria on the other hand, as it was supposed by Washington too to be an entry for negotiation on the Iranian role in Syria as the result of the impact of sanctions. The developments in the Gulf and the Saudi situation in particular after the failure of the deal of the century which aims at a Gulf-Israeli alliance against Iran at the backdrop of ending the Palestinian cause with a Palestinian partner who can accept the Israeli conditions, and the deterioration of the Saudi status due to the pressures resulted from the killing of Jamal Khashoggi and the consensus on the responsibility of the first man of America the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of ordering of killing., as well as the sanctions which do not seem a source of Iranian economic suffocation in the light of European abidance by the dealing with the Iranian oil and European goods and the presence of a large number of countries which repel against the sanctions or which got American exemptions, make the question legitimate and present at the American administration and the decision-making centers.

The sanctions coincide with the Russian-American rapprochement through series of summits between the President Donald Trump and the President Vladimir Putin within days, weeks, and months, and coincide with an American recognition of the regression of the main pillar in the confrontation with Iran represented by Saudi Arabia and the position of its Crown Prince, to the extent of the American recognition of new Gulf facts where Iran will grip its revenues as the stopping of the war on Yemen in a settlement in which Ansar Allah participated and got a good rank and role, while Saudi Arabia and UAE will pay the cost of the failure in their ranks and roles. Some of the American analysts outweigh the start of a long process of rearranging of the Gulf situation that may not be restricted only on redrawing roles, rather remapping. Iran is the only probable regional partner.

The year 2019 is the year of new mapping, where Iran is the most prominent player regionally and where the sanctions are mere a negotiating paper about the role of Iran and its magnitude, while on the other bank, the Gulfs seem losing their status comparing with Turkey which its strong relationship with Iran and its rebellion against the sanctions which target Iran forms a source of strength of Turkey’s status and role, which means the limited time of engagement in favor of the time of interests. Thus perhaps those who get involved in sanctions pay attention.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

نوفمبر 6, 2018

– في التقرير التحقيقي الذي أعدّته لجنة فينوغراد كان أهمّ اللوم الذي أُلقي على حكومة إيهود أولمرت وقيادة جيش الاحتلال هو غياب استراتيجية خروج من الحرب. والمقصود في علوم الحرب والسياسة باستراتيجية الخروج هو البديل الحاضر لمواجهة فشل الرهانات التي تبقى بنسب احتمالية تقديرية افتراضياً يضعها صنّاع القرار، وأصحاب الخطط، ومهما بلغت نسبها المرتفعة يضع أصحابها احتمالات بنسبة ولو ضئيلة للفشل، فكل حرب وكل مواجهة تحمل خطأ التقدير، وتغير المعطيات والمفاجآت. حربا أميركا في العراق وأفغانستان وقبلهما حرب الفييتنام دلائل بائنة على ذلك، كما حرب تموز على لبنان 2006، والأهمّ الحرب على سورية التي حشدت لها كلّ المقدرات الأميركية وكل التحالفات وفشلت في تحقيق أهدافها.

– أظهرت الحرب على سورية أن واشنطن لا تقع في أخطاء «إسرائيل»، وأنها تمتلك دائماً استراتيجية خروج من المواجهة في حال ظهور إشارات الفشل، وأن مؤسسة القرار فيها أعمق من شخص رئيسها، وأقدر على المناورة والتبديل، ولو كان تبديل الرئيس وسياساته هو استراتيجية الخروج المناسبة، وجاء التوقيت مداهما في قلب ولايته، تتم إطاحته وتصنيع مبرراتها، لأن مصالح الدولة العليا أهم وأكبر من حسابات الرئيس، وكثيراً ما فعل الأميركيون ذلك، وفعلوا مرات كثيرة سوى ذلك، بأن صنعوا مسرحاً في منتصف الطريق قبل حلول الفشل، ليكون منصّة تفاوض بديلة على مساحة أوسع من قضية الحرب أو المواجهة، فغالباً ما كانت التفاهمات الأميركية الروسية ثمرة فشل أميركي في جبهة صراع، تتوّجها تفاهمات على مساحات أوسع من تلك الجبهة، تحتوي الفشل وتقتسم الغنائم الجديدة مع روسيا. ومرّات كانت تقتسمها مع حلفاء لها على حساب حلفاء آخرين، كما فعلت في الربيع العربي بحكام من بطانتها، سلمت رؤوسهم لحلفاء آخرين جدد. وكما فعلت مع نظام الشاه بتفاهمها مع نظام صدام في العراق، وكما فعلت مع نظام صدام نفسه بتفاهمها اللاحق مع إيران على تقاسم إدارة العراق الجديد.

– اليوم تدخل أميركا مرحلة تسمّيها بالحاسمة من المواجهة مع إيران، ومهما كانت نسب فرضيات النجاح الذي تتحدّث عنه واشنطن، فاحتمالات الفشل كبيرة، وإشاراتها تنطلق من غياب خيار الحرب عن طاولة صاحب القرار الأميركي من جهة، وفشل كيان الاحتلال بالحصول على هامش حركة عسكري ضد إيران في سورية كما كان يفترض وتفترض معه واشنطن، كمدخل للتفاوض حول الدور الإيراني في سورية كثمرة لتأثير العقوبات، وما يبدو من تطوّرات في وضع الخليج ومحوره الوضع السعودي، بعد فشل صفقة القرن الهادفة لقيام تحالف خليجي إسرائيلي بوجه إيران على خلفية إنهاء القضية الفلسطينية بشريك فلسطيني يقبل الشروط الإسرائيلية، وقد بات الأمر سراباً، ومع تدهور مكانة السعودية بتسارع ضغوط تحمّلها كرة الثلج الناتجة عن تداعيات مقتل جمال الخاشقجي والإجماع على مسؤولية رجل أميركا الأول في السعودية، ولي العهد محمد بن سلمان، عن إصدار أوامر القتل، والعقوبات نفسها لا تبدو مصدر اختناق اقتصادي لإيران في ظل التزام أوروبي بآلية للمتاجرة بالنفط الإيراني والسلع الأوروبية، ووجود عدد كبير من الدول التي تمردت على العقوبات أو نالت إعفاءات اميركية منها، ليكون السؤال أكثر من مشروع، بل مطروحاً بقوة على طاولة الإدارة الأميركية ومؤسسات صناعة القرار فيها.

– يتزامن فرض العقوبات مع تقارب روسي أميركي تعبر عنه سلسلة القمم المتفق عليها بين الرئيسين دونالد ترامب وفلاديمير بوتين، خلال أيام وخلال أسابيع وخلال أشهر، وبالتوازي يتزامن فرض العقوبات، مع تسليم أميركي بتراجع مكانة الركيزة الرئيسية للمواجهة مع إيران التي تمثلها السعودية وموقع ولي عهدها، لدرجة بدء التسليم الأميركي بحقائق خليجية جديدة ستكون إيران على طرف التلقي الإيجابي لعائداتها، كحال وقف الحرب في اليمن، بتسوية يشارك فيها أنصار الله وينالون نصيباً جيداً من المكانة والدور بحصيلتها، وتدفع السعودية والإمارات ثمن الفشل فيها بتراجع في الدور والمكانة، من دون أن يستبعد الكثير من المحللين الأميركيين احتمال بدء عملية مديدة من الفك والتركيب للوضع الخليجي، قد لا تقتصر على إعادة رسم الأدوار، بل ربما تطال إعادة رسم الخرائط، وإيران هي الشريك الإقليمي الوحيد المحتمل.

– لا يزال العام 2019 عام رسم الخرائط الجديدة، ولا تزال إيران اللاعب الأبرز إقليمياً، ولا تشكل العقوبات أكثر من ورقة تفاوضية حول طبيعة الدور وحجمه، بينما على حلبة الصراع الدائر حول أحجام كل من حلفاء واشنطن، فلا يبدو فيه الخليجيون في مكانة متقدّمة على تركيا، التي تشكّل علاقتها المتينة مع إيران والمتمرّدة على العقوبات التي تستهدفها، مصدر قوة لتركيا مكانة ودوراً، ما يعني محدودية زمن الاشتباك لحساب أرجحية زمن التشبيك، عسى المتورطون بالاحتمالات الحماسية للعقوبات ينتبهون!

