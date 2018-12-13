Finally Released: Censored Al Jazeera Documentary Exposes israel (apartheid state) -Backed Attacks on US Activists

Posted on December 13, 2018 by michaellee2009

Finally Released: Censored Al Jazeera Documentary Exposes Israel-Backed Attacks on US

Al Jazeera’s undercover film The Lobby – USA, censored by Qatar, has finally been published by The Electronic Intifada. Editor Ali Abunimah discusses the documentary’s explosive revelations, exposing Israel-backed attacks on US activists.

