Finally Released: Censored Al Jazeera Documentary Exposes israel (apartheid state) -Backed Attacks on US Activists

Finally Released: Censored Al Jazeera Documentary Exposes Israel-Backed Attacks on US
Al Jazeera’s undercover film The Lobby – USA, censored by Qatar, has finally been published by The Electronic Intifada. Editor Ali Abunimah discusses the documentary’s explosive revelations, exposing Israel-backed attacks on US activists.
Advertisements
Filed under: Apartheid, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine, This is Zionism, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, Wars for Israel |
Leave a Reply