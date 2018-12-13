israel’s war of Palestine’s food supplies: israeli (apartheid state) military attacks farmers on Gaza border

Israeli military attacks farmers on Gaza border
The Israeli occupation army rolled on Thursday morning dozens of meters into the besieged Gaza Strip and attacked farmers south of the enclave.
Local sources said four Israeli military bulldozers moved into the northern borders of Beit Lahia, north of Gaza Strip, and leveled Palestinian lands in the area.
The Israeli army opened fire at Palestinian farmers in Absan al-Jadida, east of Khan Younis, south of the besieged Gaza Strip.
