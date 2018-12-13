The function and goals of Netanyahu’s visit to Muscat وظيفة وأهداف زيارة نتنياهو لمسقط؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ديسمبر 12, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The reception of the Prime Minster of the occupation entity by the Sultanate of Oman is an unacceptable and condemned normalization, no matter what were the pretexts and justifications. Israel is the only winner of the ongoing normalization process in the Gulf whether in sports, culture, security, or politics. These are fixed facts, but the question is about the significance and the goals of this visit; is it a preparation for a military act against Iran as some think? Is it a preparation for a similar visit to Saudi Arabia? Is it just an outcome of the relationship with Oman and Netanyahu wanted to make use of it due to the regression of the image of Saudi Arabia which he presented as a reliable ally? Or is if some of which?

Certainly, now it is not the time of the American-Israeli thinking about the war on Iran in the light of the Saudi weakness. Saudi Arabia is the central country in the Gulf and in the Arab official system and without its restoration of its strength it will not be able to make fateful strategic decisions in the Gulf, in addition, when the goal is security and military, logically it must be surrounded with secrecy rather than the show of the visit in which the senior officials of intelligence of the occupation entity participated.

It is certain that the normalization is a cultural and psychological accumulation, and every step in it is an Israeli gain, but the qualitative step on which the American and the Israeli endeavors depend is the normalization and the alliance between Israel and Saudi Arabia, it is a path that has increasingly obstacles despite the secret and the semi-public cooperation. After the new aggravated Saudi dilemma, Saudi Arabia does not seem that it is in a state that can take a step as Israel needs, and the talk about the deal of the century that requires an important Palestinian partner who accepts to abandon Jerusalem seems so far.

It does not seem difficult for Oman since it had previous similar steps as Qatar. The visit of Yitzhak Rabin in 1994 to Muscat and then the visit of Shimon Peres in 1996 say a lot. Many people think that Muscat’s moderation in the issues of the regional disputes comparing with the rest of Gulf countries is the result of the abidance by refusing the normalization. Oman and Qatar want to stand on the compromises line rather than standing on the engagement line. When Qatar lost through its leadership of the Arab Spring that role and played a bigger role, Muscat could replace it in sponsoring the compromises, but there is always an American book of terms for this role, it is a book of terms that includes a prize for Israel.

Israel is in new strategic dilemma, it is unable to wage a war and unable to make compromises and at the same time, the bet on ending the Palestinian cause with the participation of Saudi Arabia under the title of a joint alliance against Iran becomes more difficult. The waiting for the stage of completion of the Saudi developments which is still in its beginning is an Israeli need where Muscat is its gate; therefore, mystery is a need to return to the negotiation when the Saudi opportunity falls. But this is not what is going on, rather it is mere a mobilization of an Omani prize granted to Israel under American request in exchange for granting Muscat the opportunity to sponsor the American-Iranian failure in the light of the prior expected failure of the sanctions and in the light of the Saudi changes, as it is an opportunity to Muscat to lead a negotiation that paves the way for compromise in Yemen during this current Saudi situation.

Israel is the first winner even if it does not have a plan to employ such gain, since Palestine is not the Arab priority and since the Arab interest is canceled from the agendas of the rulers and governments.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أكتوبر 29, 2018

– استقبال سلطنة عمان لرئيس حكومة الاحتلال تطبيع مرفوض ومُدان، مهما كانت الذرائع والتبريرات، و»إسرائيل» الرابح الوحيد من حفلة التطبيع الجارية خليجياً من الرياضة والثقافة والأمن والسياسة على مساحة دول الخليج. وهذه حقائق ثابتة، لكن السؤال في السياسة هو عن مغزى وأهداف هذه الزيارة، هل هي تمهيد لعمل عسكري ضد إيران كما يعتقد البعض، أم هي تمهيد لزيارة مشابهة لنتنياهو إلى السعودية، أم هي مجرد ثمرة نضجت في العلاقة مع عمان وأراد نتنياهو قطافها في لحظة تداعي لصورة السعودية التي قدّمها كحليف يُعتمد عليه، أم هي بعض من كل هذا؟

– الأكيد أن الزمن ليس زمن التفكير الأميركي الإسرائيلي بالحرب على إيران، في ظل الاعتلال السعودي. فالسعودية هي الدولة المركزية في الخليج وفي النظام العربي الرسمي ومن دون استعادتها العافية لا تبدو قريبة القدرة على اللعب بأوراق استراتيجية ومصيرية في الخليج، عدا عن أن منطق الأشياء يفرض عندما يكون الهدف أمنياً وعسكرياً إحاطته بالسرية بدلاً من الطابع الاستعراضي للزيارة التي شارك فيها كبار مسؤولي المخابرات في كيان الاحتلال.

– الأكيد أن التطبيع تراكم ثقافي ونفسي وكل خطوة فيه هي مكسب إسرائيلي، لكن الخطوة النوعية التي تتركز عليها الجهود الأميركية والإسرائيلية هي التطبيع والتحالف بين «إسرائيل» والسعودية. وهو أمر تزداد العقبات في طريقه العلني رغم حجم المسافات التي قطعها التعاون السري ونصف العلني. وبعد المأزق السعودي الجديد والمتفاقم لا تبدو السعودية في وضع يتيح لها خطوة بحجم ما تحتاج «إسرائيل»، والحديث عن صفقة القرن بما تستدعيه من شريك فلسطيني وازن يقبل بالتخلي عن القدس تبدو أبعد فأبعد.

– الأمر بالنسبة لعُمان لا يبدو صعباً لكونها كانت قد قامت بخطوات سابقة على هذا الطريق، كما كانت قطر وزيارة إسحق رابين عام 1994 لمسقط وبعده زيارة شمعون بيريز عام 1996 تقولان الكثير، ويظن البعض أن اعتدال مسقط في قضايا النزاعات الإقليمية ناجم عن درجة أعلى من سائر دول الخليج من الالتزام برفض التطبيع، فعُمان كما قطر ترغبان بالوقوف على خط النهاية الأميركي وهو خط التسويات، بدلاً من الوقوف على خط البداية وهو خط الاشتباك، وعندما خسرت قطر بقيادتها لمرحلة الربيع العربي هذا الدور ولعبت برصيدها لدور أكبر تعززت فرص عُمان باحتلال مقعدها في استضافة التسويات، لكن دائماً هناك دفتر شروط أميركي لمنح هذا الدور، وهو دفتر شروط يتضمن جائزة تنالها «إسرائيل».

– إسرائيل في مأزق استراتيجي حيث العجز عن الحرب والعجز عن التسويات، وحيث الرهان على إنهاء القضية الفلسطينية بالتشارك مع السعودية تحت عنوان حلف مشترك بوجه إيران يصير أشد صعوبة، والتموضع على خط احتياطي لمرحلة ما بعد اكتمال التطورات السعودية التي لا تزال في بداياتها، ضرورة إسرائيلية تشكل مسقط نافذتها ويشكل الغموض حاجة فيها للعودة إلى مربع التفاوض القديم عند سقوط الفرصة السعودية، لكن هذا ليس هو الراهن، بل مجرد توظيف لجائزة عُمانية تمنح لـ«إسرائيل» لقاء طلب أميركي، مقابل منح مسقط الضوء الأخضر لرعاية التفاوض الأميركي الإيراني في ضوء الفشل المسبق المتوقع للعقوبات، وفي ضوء المتغيرات السعودية، وضوء أخضر آخر لمسقط لقيادة تفاوض يفتح طريق التسويات في اليمن في ظل الراهن السعودي.

– تبقى «إسرائيل» الرابح الأول حتى لو لم تمتلك خطة لتوظيف هذا الربح، عندما لا تكون فلسطين أولوية عربية، وعندما تسقط حسابات المصلحة العربية من جدول أعمال الحكام والحكومات.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Peace with Israel", Arab Zionists, Bahrain, Deal of the Century, GCC, Nasser Kandil, Normalisation, Oman, Qatar, Saudia, Uncategorized, War on Iran, Zionist entity |