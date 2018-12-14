Mike Pompeo: A Thug Masquerading as a Diplomat

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

He represents the worst of what US imperial arrogance is all about, its pure evil agenda, waging war on humanity, supporting some of the world’s worst tinpot despots.

Notably it includes the Saudi regime, run by bandits, hooligans, and cutthroat killers, the Arabian peninsula they control masquerading as a nation-state.

On Wednesday, Pompeo tried defending the indefensible on Fox & Friends. His public remarks always feature a litany of Big Lies. Nothing he says is credible.

He lied about the nonexistent threat of “radicalized” immigrants, posing a “risk to American citizens.”

The only threats ordinary Americans face are state-sponsored, none from abroad or from alien refugees or asylum seekers. Claims otherwise by Trump, Pompeo, and other regime hardliners are fabricated.

Pompeo supports a colossal boondoggle, wasting billions of dollars on a southern border wall Trump seeks. If built, it’ll be breached, tunneled under, or gone around by water or air to reach America.

The only conceivable way to keep out unwanted immigrants is by walling-in the entire country and putting an impenetrable roof over it. Even that wouldn’t likely work. Trump’s scheme is hugely ill-conceived. No sensible person supports it.

Jamal Khashoggi’s murder was discussed. Pompeo continued to pretend Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) had nothing to do with what happened.

The world community knows otherwise. His responsibility for ordering Khashoggi’s elimination is indisputable.

Pompeo lied claiming the Saudis “provide security for America and for Israel.” The kingdom partners in their wars of aggression throughout the region – unrelated to security concerns.

Pompeo lied saying “it is absolutely America’s intent to hold everyone accountable who was responsible for” Khashoggi’s murder – provided MBS who ordered it is absolved, convenient patsies blamed for the crime.

Pompeo lied claiming “direct evidence (revealing who ordered Khashoggi’s murder) isn’t yet available.” Indisputable evidence exists, he wants suppressed.

He tried changing the subject, falsely accusing Iran of “running rampant throughout the Middle East” – a US, Israeli, Saudi speciality. The Islamic Republic is the region’s leading peace and stability advocate, one of many reasons why Washington wants its government toppled.

Trump, Pompeo, Bolton, Haley, and other regime hardliners never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity to support right over wrong.

They consistently blame nations targeted for regime change for US, NATO, Israeli, Saudi, UAE high crimes against them – or affecting people in countries they attack.

Pompeo blamed Beijing for unacceptable US provocations in the South China Sea. He accused the Xi Jinping government of “espionage and (undefined) influence operations here in the United States.”

Washington notoriously meddles in the internal affairs of virtually all other nations, including scores of elections post-WW II, aiming to install pro-Western puppet regimes.

It’s waging endless wars of aggression against one nation after another – together with NATO, Israel, the Saudis, and other imperial partners.

Russia, China, Iran, and other sovereign independent countries support global peace and stability. They seek cooperative relations abroad, opposing belligerence everywhere.

Pompeo and other US hardliners (Republicans and Dems) rhetorically express support for world peace, a notion they abhor. Systematically smashing one nation after another threatening no one shows what their agenda is really all about.

America’s rage for global dominance risks catastrophic nuclear war. Pompeo is part of the problem – supporting endless US wars of aggression, not responsibly opposing them.

The same goes for all Trump regime officials and vast majority of congressional members – warriors, not peacemakers, hostile to the rights and welfare of ordinary people everywhere.

