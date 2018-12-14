TERRORIST LEADERS CONDEMNED TO DEATH BY COURT; SAR SECURITY UNCOVERS VAST ZIONIST/GULF SUPPLIED WEAPONS DEPOTS; MORE PROBING OPERATIONS BY RATS IN HAMA FAIL; MASS GRAVES WITH HUNDREDS FOUND BY SYRIAN SECURITY IN DZ S

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Ziad Fadel

‘Issaam Al-Buwaydhaani, a/k/a Abu Hammaam Al-Buwaydhaani, (from Douma) is seen here studying the 12-year old catamites he has been gifted by the Qataris. This Salafist is now on death-row. He is the head of Jaysh Al-Islaam, having been elected to that post after the Syrian Air Force turned his predecessor into infected hamburger meat in 2015, to wit: Zahraann ‘Alloosh. (Photo: Getty images)



(Photo: BBC) This is Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlaani, whose real name I will address shortly. Needless to say, this murdering villain, this noisome rodent, is responsible for so many deaths it should come as no surprise that he is on the new list of criminals sentenced to die at the hands of the Syrian State.

DAMASCUS: A Syrian Criminal Court announced yesterday the sentence of death in absentia for over 70 individuals accused of terrorist-inspired murder. Among the condemned are leaders of major terrorist groups funded by the Gulf states and the West. What this really means is that the Syrian Army can forget about capturing these lice. They have been given a license to kill the terrorists no matter what the protocol might have been beforehand. As the Syrian Army begins its restoration of Idlib to the homeland, it has been given free rein to find these toxic microbes and put them to death by whichever way is most appropriate.

In the case of Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlaani, the chief of Hay`at Tahreer Al-Shaam, the former Jabhat Al-Nusra, the former Al-Qaeda, he has been named by your editor on many occasions as Usaamaa Al-‘Absi Al-Waahidi. The court in Damascus has announced his name as Muhammad Hussayn Al-Shara‘. My information was that his name was Al-Waahidi and that he was born in the town of Al-Shaheel in Dayr El-Zor. I must defer to the courts in Damascus since they would have access to much more information than me. It appears that this rodent is from Der’ah province and not from DZ.

The head of the Noor-Al-Deen Al-Zangi terrorist group, “Al-Shaykh” Tawfeeq Shihaab-Al-Deen, is also on this list of murderers.

With the recent announcement of retirement for hundreds of officers who had completed 5 years of military service, and with the massing of over 150,000 troops around Idlib, and this judicial sentence of death, you can feel the war coming to an end.

DER’AH:

NASEEB CROSSING AREA: Syrian security services and SAA Engineering Corps uncovered yet another warehouse filled with weapons here a few kilometers from the recently opened crossing between Jordan and Syria, about 12 kms due southeast of the provincial capital. Thanks to King ‘Abdullah II, the terrorists who held this important lifeline were able to receive millions of dollars in weapons and medicine via ‘Aqaba, courtesy of Saudi Arabia, the United States, Qatar and the awkward central command center outside ‘Ammaan (MOK).

NAWAA: This once-sleepy town just West of Der’ah was being swept for IEDs and mines when, lo and behold, 2 separate warehouses were uncovered containing an amazing number of Zionist and Western-manufactured weapons including LAO rockets (19, 22, 27, 82 mms), RPGs, Malotka rockets, military grade TNT and a whole host of other malignant instruments of death.

NORTH HAMA:

Kataa’ib Al-‘Izza, who receive their orders from Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlaani, once again, initiated suicidal probing operations directed at the SAA positioned at Zilleen. They came out of the lice-infested rural area of Al-Lataamina and managed to fall into another trap set by the SAA. This time their every movement was being monitored by drones and they could hardly claim the element of surprise. 4 rodents were confirmed killed with others scurrying back to whence they came.

But that debacle wasn’t enough, for they attacked the SAA from Shalyoot in the environs of Maharda, a largely Christian town, which, like Suqaylbiyya, has a long history of providing some of the best special forces recruits in modern Syrian military history. The SAA was at Zakaat Village. The rodents were shocked when the Syrian Army mounted a sudden counterattack with light weapons backed by heavy cannon fire which targeted their route of withdrawal. And, boy, didn’t they withdraw! Their entire encampment and fortifications were pulverized.

Then, in an act which could define a “glutton for punishment” specimen, they attacked the SAA base at Al-Hammaamaat and Baryadeej. The army spotted them easily and wiped out the entire nest of rodents. According to Wael, none of the attackers survived.

DAYR EL-ZOR AT AL-BU-KAMAAL:

AL-BU-KAMAAL: Needless to say, the Western media will not report this, because it makes the Syrian state look good, the Syrian army’s Engineering Corps uncovered a network of 7 cemeteries used by ISIS to bury the cadavers of citizens whom they tortured and murdered. The 7 cemeteries contained hundreds of bodies with clear signs on them of torture. The Syrian Red Cross is there to help in removing the corpses which have been there so long that they have stopped being infectious. Most cannot be identified because their documents were seized and because the deterioration was so extensive.

