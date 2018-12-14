Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (06 – 12 December 2018

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes, in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 06 – 12 December, 2018.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against protestors in the Gaza Strip. A 4-year-old child was killed in the southern Gaza Strip, while 93 civilians, including 22 children, 2 women, 2 journalists, and 2 paramedics, were wounded; the injury of 3 of them was reported as serious.

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 35th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use armed force as well during the incursions into the West Bank. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian in southern Hebron and wounded 29 others, including 4 children, in separate shooting incidents. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces wounded 93 civilians, including 23 children, 2 women, 2 journalists, and 2 paramedics. The injury of 3 of those wounded was reported serious.

In the West Bank, on 11 December 2018, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian from Ethna village, west of Hebron after opening fire at his vehicle in al-Ras neighborhood, west of the abovementioned village. He was then taken via a PRCS ambulance to al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron, where medical sources declared his death shortly after his arrival. The Israeli forces claimed that Civil Administration officers were carrying out a mission in Ethna village when a car driver attempted to run over Israeli Border Guard officers who were with the Civil Adminstration officers. The soldiers then opened fire at the car after its driver refused to stop for searching him. As a result, the driver was wounded.

In the same context, the Israeli forces during the reporting period wounded 29 civilians, including 4 children, in separate shooting incidents.

In the Gaza Strip, as part of using excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 93 civilians, including 23 children, 2 women, 2 journalists, and 2 paramedics. The injury of 3 of those wounded was reported serious.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip between 06 and 12 December 2018 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 37 12 1 2 1 1 Gaza City 25 3 1 0 1 0 Central Gaza Strip 21 5 0 0 0 1 Khan Younis 9 2 0 0 0 1 Rafah 1 1 0 0 0 0 Total 93 23 2 2 2 3

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 3 incidents against fishermen; 1 of them off the northern Gaza Strip shore, and 2 off the southern Gaza Strip shore. As a result, 2 fishermen were arrested and their boat was drowned off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the border areas on 12 December 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the shepherds in eastern al-Qararah village, east of Khan Younis, but no injuries were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 98 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 similar incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 55 Palestinians, including 3 children and 2 journalists, in the West Bank. Moreover, 16 others, including 2 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

Israeli Forces continued to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 08 December 2018, Hashimah family self-demolished their houses in Wad Qadoum neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of East occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, to implement the Israeli municipal decision under the pretext of building without a license. Johar Hashimah said that he and his brother Murad started demolishing parts of their houses to implement the Israeli municipal decision which gave them until 10 December 2018 to implement the decision or the Municipality will impellent it at its own expense.

On 12 December 2018, Israeli municipal bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Anwar Dolah in Beit Hanina neighborhood, in northern occupied City.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and demolition notices, on 11 December 2018, Israeli forces demolished an under-construction house belonging to ‘Omer Rahaliyah (37) in al-Jaftalak village, north of Jericho. The 170-square-meter house is comprised of 2 floors. During the demolition, the Israeli soldiers opened fire at the above-mentioned civilian’s vehicle and caused material damage to its structure. He was then beaten up, arrested and then taken to an unknown destination. It should be noted that the abovementioned civilian lives in one room with his wife and 3 children while he started building this house 6 months ago.

On the same day, the Israeli forces demolished and confiscated 3 tents that were established in the place of al-Tahadi and al-Somoud (13) School that was established by the Ministry of Education in al-Simiya village, south of al-Samou’a village, south of Hebron.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, PCHR’s fieldworkers in the West Bank documented 2 attacks that were carried out by the Israeli settlers during the reporting period. As a result, 11 cars sustained damage in the villages of Ramin, east of Tulkarm and Bitin, east of Ramallah.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

In the Thirty-Seven week of the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, Israeli forces wounded 93 civilians, including 23 children, 2 women, 2 journalists and 2 paramedics. The incidents were as follows:

The Northern Gaza Strip: 10 civilians, including 5 children and a photojournalist, were wounded. One of them was hit a live bullet and 9 were hit with tear gas canisters.

Gaza City: 25 civilians, including 3 children, a woman and a paramedic, were wounded. Eighteen of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 7 were hit with rubber bullets. The wounded paramedic identified as Saif Eden Suleiman Mousa al-Satari (30), who works at the Military Medical Services, was hit with a rubber bullet to the face.

Central Gaza Strip: 21 civilians, including 5 children, were wounded. Twenty of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel and one was hit with a tear gas canister. Doctors classified one civilian’s injury as serious.

Khan Younis: 9 civilians, including 2 children, were wounded and doctors classified a child’s injury as serious. At approximately 20:00 on Tuesday, 11 December 2018, medical sources at Gaza European hospital in Khan Younis announced the death of Ahmed Sabri Abu ‘Abed (4), from Bani Suheila, east of the city, succumbing to his wounds. Ahmed was with his father, who sustained a live bullet to the left leg in the same time while both of them were about 200 meters away from the border fence. Ahmed was hit with a live bullet shrapnel to the face and chest. He was taken to Gaza European Hospital and doctors classified his injury as serious. Later, doctors announced Ahmed’s death succumbing to his wounds.

Rafah: a child was hit with a live bullet shrapnel.

At approximately 14:00 on Monday, 10 December 2018, Israeli gunboats stationed offshore, and Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire and fired sound bombs at dozens of Palestinian civilians who were at the Return camp along the border coastal, adjacent to adjacent to “Zikim” military base, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. It should be noted that this is the 18thtime for Palestinian boats to sail for Breaking the Siege. As a result, 27 civilians, including 7 children, a woman, a paramedic and a journalist, were wounded. Twelve of them were hit with live bullets and their shrapnel, 6 were hit with rubber bullets and 9 were hit with tear gas canisters. Doctors classified one civilian’s injury as serious while the other civilians’ injuries were between minor and moderate. The wounded paramedic identified as Ahmed Abdul Bari al-‘Abed Abu Foul (35), a paramedic volunteering at Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), was hit with a tear gas canister to the right arm. The wounded journalist identified as Mohammed Wa’el Abdul Jawad al-Duweik, a journalist at Al-Ittihad Press Agency, was hit with a tear gas canister to the head.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

On Thursday, 07 December 2018, the Israeli Intelligence Service handed ‘Adnan ‘Adel Ghaith (46), Governor of Jerusalem, a decision to prevent him from entering the West Bank for 6 months. The Israeli Intelligence Service summoned ‘Adnan on Thursday afternoon in order to question him. During the investigation, the Intelligence Service handed him a decision that prevents him from entering the West Bank from 05 December 2018 to 05 June 2019. This decision was taken by the Israeli forces commander, Naddaf Faddan, who claimed that ‘Adnan’s presence in the West Bank poses danger, in addition to participating in illegal activities. The Israeli forces previously arrested ‘Adnan for a week and then released him on one condition that he will not enter the West Bank in addition to impose a house arrest on him for 3 days and pay a bail. The Israeli forces prosecuted ‘Adnan along with other Palestinian Intelligence officers, who follow-up the cases of selling Palestinian property to Israeli settlers.

At approximately 03:00 on Friday, 07 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ammar ‘Abed Rabbou al-Khatib (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00 on Sunday, 09 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Ahmed Eyad al-Rajbi (13) and Mahdi Hamza Jaber (15).

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 10 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Anwar Mohamed Salah al-Deen (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 8 civilians identified as Ibrahim Mohamed Derbas (23), Mohamed Suhaib Muhasin (19), Wadee’ Taqfiq Abu al-Humus (21), Majd Mohamed Mousa Darwish (28), Anas Khaled Dawish (22), ‘Abdul QaDER Dari (19), Anas ‘Ali Abu ‘Asab (18), and Yousef al-Kaswani (20).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Majd Mohamed ‘Owais (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into Wadi al-Jouz neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Samer Husam Abu ‘Aisha (31) and arrested him.

At approximately 19:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-Mukaber Mount village, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Khaled Ibrahim Ziydan (20) and Mohamed Thaier ‘Eliyan (19).

On Wednesday, 12 December 2018, Israeli forces raided the campus of Abu Dis University, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli forces raided many offices in the university, in addition to stores and other service offices. They also damaged many main and interior doors and other property. The university issued a statement clarifying in it that it attempts to assess the damages that carried out by the Israeli forces, who attacked the university for 3 hours.

House Demolitions and Notices:

At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 08 December 2018, Hashima family self-demolished his 2 houses in Wad Qaddoum neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision, under the pretext of non-licensing. Jawhar Hashima (20) said that he along with his brother Morad demolished large parts of their house, which was a structure newly attached to the house, but the new structure was built 20 years ago. They demolished those parts to implement the Israeli Municipality decision, which gave them until 10 December 2018, to carry out the demolition or the Israeli Municipality staff will carry out the demolition. Jawhar said that he and Morad attempted to license the house and paid a fine estimated at NIS 61.000, in addition to other expenses to the court. The final decision was issued in the late June to self-demolish the house or the Israeli Municipality staff will demolish it and they will pay the demolition costs and new fines. Hashima pointed out that the two houses built on an area of 140 square meters sheltering 14 members.

On Wednesday, 12 December 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff and a bulldozer moved into Beit Haninah neighborhood, north of occupied Jerusalem. The Israeli forces imposed a tight military cordon in the area. They then demolished a garage belonging to Anwar Dolah, under the pretext of non-licensing.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attack:

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 11 December 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles, a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into al-Jeftlik village, north of Jericho. They Israeli forces stationed near the village’s main street while other soldiers imposed a security cordon on an under-construction house belonging to Omar ‘Abed al-Kareem Rahiylah (37) and then demolished it under the pretext of non-licensing. Omar’s brother, ‘Abed al-Hafiz, said that the Israeli forces surrounded his brother Omar house without a prior warning and then completely demolished it. He added that the house was comprised of 2 storey built on an area of 170 square meters. Meanwhile, he conducted a phone call with his brother and told him about what happened. After that, Omar quickly came into the area and when he arrived the Israeli forces fired live bullet at his car, which resulted in smashing the windshield. The Israeli soldiers then ordered Omar to step out of the car and then arrested him after severely beating him with gun butts. ‘Abed al-Hafiz pointed out that Omar is living in one room along with his wife and their 3 children and her started to build his house 6 months ago.

At approximately 08:00 on Sunday, 09 December 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with military vehicles and a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into al-Simiyia village, south of al-Samou’a village, south of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration staff confiscated 3 tents, which were placed in al-Tahadi and al-Somoud School and dismantled them a week ago, under the pretext of non-licensing.

Israeli settlers’ attack:

At approximately 02:20 on Monday, 10 December 2018, a group of Israeli settlers moved into Rameen village, east of Tulkarm, and damaged the windows of 8 cars in addition to puncturing their tires. The damaged cars belong to Zafir Jameel Isma’il Barham, Ihab ‘Abdullah Ahmed Thabit, Mahmoud ‘Abdullah Salman, Salah ‘Awad Hamad, Rami ‘Abdul Latif Mohamed Hamad, Mas’oud Raghib Ahmed Hamad, Ghazi Ahmed Fawzi Salman, and ‘Abdullah Salman.

At approximately 02:30 on Tuesday, 11 December 2018, a group of Israeli settlers attacked 3 vehicles belonging to civilians, from Biteen village, east of Ramallah. The settlers wrote racist slogans on the vehicles and punctured their tires.

Recommendations to the International Community:

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC to continue to investigate the Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and grave violations in the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

