israeli settlers (jewish terrorists) attack ambulance, Palestinian vehicles across Hebron

Posted on December 15, 2018 by michaellee2009

Israeli settlers attack ambulance, Palestinian vehicles across Hebron

HEBRON (Ma’an) — Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance and several other Palestinian vehicles, on Thursday night, in across the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron.

PRCS sources confirmed that one of their ambulances, which was transporting a Palestinian patient to a hospital in Hebron City, was attacked by a group of Israeli settlers, who showered the ambulance with rocks.

 

Due to the attack, the ambulance driver was forced to turn back.

 

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers also attacked dozens of Palestinian vehicles passing at the Beit Einun junction, east of Hebron, and blocked the road that leads from Hebron to other villages, towns, and cities.

 

Additionally, Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian vehicle passing at the Nabi Younis junction, north of Hebron, and caused severe material damages to the vehicle.

 

The vehicle belongs to Palestinian resident, Yousef Ibrahim Abu Jahisha.While the hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in Jewish-only settlements across occupied the West Bank in violation of international law are permitted to carry guns, and are rarely held accountable for stone throwing or similar attacks, Palestinians face up to 20 years in prison for throwing stones where intent to harm could be proven, and 10 years where it could not.
Israeli authorities served indictments in only 8.2 percent of cases of Israeli settlers committing anti-Palestinian crimes in the occupied West Bank in the past three years, according to Israeli NGO Yesh Din.

Advertisements

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: