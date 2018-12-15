israeli settlers (jewish terrorists) attack ambulance, Palestinian vehicles across Hebron

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli settlers attack ambulance, Palestinian vehicles across Hebron

HEBRON (Ma’an) — Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance and several other Palestinian vehicles, on Thursday night, in across the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron.

PRCS sources confirmed that one of their ambulances, which was transporting a Palestinian patient to a hospital in Hebron City, was attacked by a group of Israeli settlers, who showered the ambulance with rocks.

Due to the attack, the ambulance driver was forced to turn back.

Meanwhile, Israeli settlers also attacked dozens of Palestinian vehicles passing at the Beit Einun junction, east of Hebron, and blocked the road that leads from Hebron to other villages, towns, and cities.

Additionally, Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian vehicle passing at the Nabi Younis junction, north of Hebron, and caused severe material damages to the vehicle.

The vehicle belongs to Palestinian resident, Yousef Ibrahim Abu Jahisha.While the hundreds of thousands of Israelis living in Jewish-only settlements across occupied the West Bank in violation of international law are permitted to carry guns, and are rarely held accountable for stone throwing or similar attacks, Palestinians face up to 20 years in prison for throwing stones where intent to harm could be proven, and 10 years where it could not.

Israeli authorities served indictments in only 8.2 percent of cases of Israeli settlers committing anti-Palestinian crimes in the occupied West Bank in the past three years, according to Israeli NGO Yesh Din.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |