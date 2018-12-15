Israelis Throwing Accusations: War Not PlayStation Game

Posted on by martyrashrakat

November 19, 2018

Israeli officials have bandied about their cascading failure to escalate the security situation in Gaza strip, Lebanese paper, Al-Akhbar reported on Friday.

Security institutions in the Zionist entity were quick in apportioning blame and trading accusations among themselves and among politicians over their lack of vision and strategy on Gaza, Yahya Dbouk of Al-Akhbar daily said.

However, amid these serious accusations and the persisting street protests, its seems that Netanyahu’s efforts to crowd out attention from the “swamp” he’s been sinking into, are the most significant event in the wake of the Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s resignation, the report elaborated.

Netanyahu’s efforts also come as the Israeli military institution faces widespread criticism over the ceasefire in Gaza. For its part, the military institution has also accused politicians of having a narrow political horizons and visions on several challenges threatening the Zionist entity, including Gaza which is considered less dangerous than other fronts

Speaking at a memorial for David Ben-Gurion in the Negev, Netanyahu claimed that Hamas “begged for a cease-fire, and they know very well why.” But his critics and the public opinion didn’t buy his pseudo-pretext. A recent opinion poll showed that only 14% respondents believe that the israeli army has attained victory in its last escalation.

Netanyahu’s opponents, however, continued to criticize the Israeli premier and accuse him of being intimidated by Hamas, Dbouk added, quoting high-level security sources.

The security institution criticized the government and its officials, with high-level security sources telling the Israeli Radio, that the government “does not have a prior vision or a proper perception of the political objectives regarding military operations in Gaza.”

The sources stressed that in the absence of visions and goals of politicians, “it is impossible to determine the objectives of any war.”

The same sources pointed out that the resignation of the Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman “exposed the political institution’s deficiencies”, as the Israeli Security Cabinet, which is constantly manipulated by politicians, has no longer any importance.

Defending the Israeli army and justifying its reluctance to fight, the sources said that “everyone knows that Hamas is Israel’s weakest enemy, and that there are less costly solutions than a large-scale military operation.”

Reserve troops haven’t been called up during the last escalation, the sources pointed out, adding that “it’s impossible to recruit reserves… That has happened three times in the past five and a half years, and that’s totally wrong.”

“When reserves are called up, an immediate war will break out. It isnt a PlayStation game,” the sources said, according to Al-Akhbar report.

Meanwhile, Dbouk cited remarks of by Israeli ministers on the latest flare-up in Gaza, in a clear reference to the confusion the Zionist regime has been witnessing in the past few days.

Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi asserted the Israeli fear of the escalation in Gaza, calling cessation of violence.

The confrontation, demanded by some, could cause the firing of hundreds of rockets daily into Tel Aviv, paralyzing Ben Gurion airport for weeks, Hanegbi said.

“If we enter Gaza, at least 500 soldiers will be killed, and then their bodies will be returned to Israel,” he added.

For his part, Education Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed that he has requested to replace Lieberman instead of Netanyahu, Dbouk reported in Al-Akhbar.

Bennett said that “Israel’s deterrence is eroding,” claiming the only reason he applied for the post is for ‘Israel’ to “go back to winning” and that “for me, security is a calling, not just a job.”

On the other hand, Bennett did not spare Lieberman from criticism.

“The job of a defense minister is not to be led but to lead, not to complain about constraints but to come up with solutions,” said Bennett in an apparent reference to Lieberman, who had complained in his resignation speech that his role had been encroached upon.

Bennett said ‘Israel’ is currently in a dangerous, complex position. “The most dangerous thing for Israel that we began to think there is no solution to terror, to terrorists, to rockets, that you cannot win,” Bennet added.

He also warned that Hezbollah has turned from a small organization into a large army possessing 130 thousand rockets, while Hamas has become more rude, Al-Akhbar added.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper (translated and edited by Al-Manar Website team)

تقاذفت إسرائيل مسؤولية الفشل إزاء التصعيد الأمني الأخير في قطاع غزة. اتهامات واتهامات متبادلة لم تُستثنَ منها المؤسسة الأمنية التي سارعت إلى توجيه الاتهام إلى السياسيين، والتشديد على افتقارهم إلى أي رؤية واستراتيجية تجاه غزة، لكن مع تجديد رفضها الخيارات العسكرية وضرورة الابتعاد عنها. فلليوم الثاني على التوالي، تواصل تراشق الاتهامات في إسرائيل على خلفية الفشل في مواجهة غزة، وكذلك الاحتجاجات في الشارع. وفيما تداخلت الأهداف الشخصية والعامة في كل الاتجاهات ولدى جميع الأطراف والشخصيات السياسية، فإن التموضع الدفاعي لرئيس الحكومة، بنيامين نتنياهو، كان الأبرز، في ظل انتقاد واسع النطاق للمؤسسة العسكرية التي اتهمت السياسيين بضيق الأفق والرؤى، وفقدان الخيارات أمام التهديدات، حتى في مواجهة القطاع الذي يعدّ تهديداً مقلصاً قياساً بالساحات الأخرى.

نتنياهو ادعى أن «أعداءنا («حماس») طالبوا بوقف النار، وكانوا يتوسلون من أجل ذلك، وهم يعرفون جيداً لماذا». لكنه كان دفاعاً لم يشفع له أمام منتقديه والجمهور، إذ كشفت استطلاعات الرأي (قناة «كان») أن 14% فقط يعتقدون أن الجيش خرج منتصراً من التصعيد الأخير. أما خصوم نتنياهو، فواصلوا انتقاده لليوم الثاني، ووسمه أيضاً بأنه تهيّب مواجهة «حماس» وجَبُن أمامها. مع ذلك، كان اللافت انتقاد المؤسسة الأمنية للحكومة ومسؤوليها، إذ انتقدت مصادر أمنية رفيعة المستوى بشدة المسؤولين السياسيين، وأشارت في حديث إلى «الإذاعة العبرية» إلى أنه ليس لدى الحكومة رؤية أو تصور مسبق للأهداف السياسية كما يجب أن تكون جراء العمليات العسكرية في غزة، وتحديداً ما تعلق بجولة القتال الأخيرة. وأكدت المصادر أنه في حال الافتقار إلى رؤية وأهداف لدى السياسيين، فمن المستحيل تحديد أهداف أي حرب، مضيفة: «الحديث عن خوف الجيش وخشيته من القتال كلام بلا أسس».

كان لافتاً حديث المصادر العسكرية عن رفض استدعاء الاحتياط

المصادر نفسها أشارت إلى أن استقالة وزير الأمن أفيغدور ليبرمان «كشفت عورات المؤسسة السياسية»، إذ لم يعد لجلسات «المجلس الوزاري المصغر» أي قيمة فعلية جراء اللعبة بين السياسيين. وفي دفاع واضح عن الجيش وامتناعه عن خوض المعارك وتوسعتها، ذكرت المصادر أن «الجميع يدركون أن حماس هي أضعف أعداء إسرائيل، وأن هناك حلولاً أقل تكلفة من عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق». وفي إشارة لافتة جداً، أكدت تلك المصادر رفض الدعوات التي طالبت باستدعاء الاحتياط خلال التصعيد الأخير، لأن «من المستحيل تجنيد الاحتياط، فذلك حدث ثلاث مرات في السنوات الخمس والنصف الماضية، وهذا أمر غير سوي بالمطلق»، وأضافت: «تمنع إدارة الأمور هكذا، إذ لدى استدعاء الاحتياط، فهذا يعني مباشرة الحرب، وهذه ليست لعبة بلاي ستايشن».

الخشية من العملية العسكرية، كما رفضتها المصادر الأمنية، أكدها وزير التعاون الإقليمي، عضو «الكابينت» تساحي هنغبي، الذي شدد على أن الخسائر من الحرب هي التي دفعت إلى قبول التهدئة. وقال هنغبي إن المواجهة التي يطلبها البعض قد تتسبّب في إطلاق مئات الصواريخ يومياً على تل أبيب، وشلّ مطار بن غوريون لأسابيع، و«إذا دخلنا إلى غزة، فسيُقتل منا على الأقل 500 جندي، نعود بجثثهم لاحقاً إلى إسرائيل».

وبينما عرض وزير التربية نفتالي بينت «اقتداره» و«أحقيته» في تولي وزارة الأمن بعد استقالة ليبرمان، على خلفية الفشل في غزة، أكد خلال عرضه، ومحاولة تحسين أوراق ترشيحه لتولي المنصب، جملة من الحقائق المرتبطة بخيارات المواجهة مع القطاع، وكذلك في الساحة الشمالية في سوريا ولبنان، مع التشديد كما ورد في ديباجته على ضيق وتقلص خيارات إسرائيل العملية. يَرِد في حديث بينت تشخيص التهديد، وهو بمعظمه توصيف للواقع الذي تراه تل أبيب. أما معالجته عبر توزيره لـ«الأمن»، كما يطلب، فمسألة تدخل في أقل تقدير في دائرة الشك، مع التشديد على أن السياسات الأمنية والخيارات العسكرية والأمنية تحددها المؤسسة الأمنية نفسها التي هي أكبر من إمكانات وزير، خاصة إن لم يكن صاحب تجربة وخبرة ومكانة عسكرية أو أمنية، كما حال بينت، وإن كان يدّعيها.

بينت قال إن إسرائيل تمر في مرحلة أمنية هي الأكثر تعقيداً وخطورة منذ وجودها، فـ«الأخطبوط الإيراني يرسل سلسلة من الأذرع المعادية الوحشية لتطويقنا: من الشمال حزب الله، وفي سوريا قوات إيرانية، وعلى حدود غزة حماس التي تزداد تمركزاً وتعاظماً». وأضاف: «منذ عشرات السنين منظوماتنا دخلت في جمود وامتناع عن الالتحام مع العدو. نظرية الفصل والابتعاد عن التماس مع العدو يراها عدونا خشية لدينا من القتال. حزب الله تحول من منظمة صغيرة إلى جيش كبير مسلح بـ 130 ألف صاروخ، أما حماس فباتت أكثر وقاحة، لأنها تؤمن بأننا نخشى المواجهة؛ الردع الإسرائيلي تآكل».

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, IOF, Israeli Aggression, Lieberman, Martyrdom, Netanyahu, Palestinian Resistance |