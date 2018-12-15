Posted on by michaellee2009

The US-supported holocaust in Yemen

Deliberate targeting of civilians

At least half the victims are children

There are approximately 28 million people in Yemen.

US-supported Saudi Arabian forces have insured that 20 million don’t have access to regular food supplies and nine million are on the verge of famine.

A deliberate policy of genocide.

Paid for by US tax payers.

