The US-supported holocaust in Yemen
Deliberate targeting of civilians
At least half the victims are children
There are approximately 28 million people in Yemen.
US-supported Saudi Arabian forces have insured that 20 million don’t have access to regular food supplies and nine million are on the verge of famine.
A deliberate policy of genocide.
Paid for by US tax payers.
