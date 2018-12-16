16.12.2018
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) will respond to any Israeli attack on its bases as a part of a new policy, which was adopted by the Syrian leadership following the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane last September, the Kuwaiti al-Ra’i newspaper reported on December 15 citing a high-ranked Syrian official.
“Damascus is waiting for any Israeli strike on specific military targets to retaliate with a similar strike, this means that a strike on an airport in Syria will be met with a strike on an airport in Israel and so on,” the unnamed official told al-Ra’i.
According to the official, Moscow has given Damascus a green light to respond to any Israeli strike that would destroy Syrian military capabilities or kill foreign advisers supporting the SAA. Tel Aviv was reportedly warned of this new policy.
“Any strikes against Syrian or an Iranian targets will be targeting Russian forces, which will not allow Israel to kill its soldiers and officers directly or indirectly,” the official said describing the Russian warning to Israel.
The source went on to deny Israel’s claims regarding the destruction of the Syrian missile capabilities and revealed that Syria had received medium and long range missiles guided with the Russian satellite navigation system, GLONASS. The SAA will use these missiles to respond to any Israeli attack.
On November 29, Israel made its first attempt to hit targets inside Syria since the downing of the Il-20. However, Syria said that all Israeli missiles were successfully intercepted. To this day, there is not evidence that any position was hit in the Israeli attack.
The Ministry of Defense of Syria will not likely confirm or deny al-Ra’i’s report, as Damascus don’t reveal such strategic decisions usually.
