December 16, 2018

by Denis A. Conroy for the Saker blog

“The cause of laughter is simply the sudden perception of the incongruity between a concept and the real project”.

Arthur Schopenhauer.

The concept of Founding Fathers as distinct from Founding Mothers is a prime example of thought that might do more than merely titillate the collective funny bone. The tribal jocks in the West have a long history of averring the role of patriarchy by asserting male dominance; elect a father figure who knows how to handle (invent) weapons of war comes to mind.

The personality of the current American President, Donald Trump, in sync with the foundational aspirations of his predecessors, expresses a desire to Make America Great again…at any cost…continues a not-so-funny American way of bullying and cajoling the rest of the world into accepting American trade deployments. There is abundant evidence to show that American Foreign Policy has created a theatre of cruelty. Donald Trump is part of an American narrative forever reinventing the authority of the Founding Fathers in ways that restore the idea of the ‘Fatherland’ as a place where everybody can become a billionaire, or at least be part of a system promoting unilateral acquisition by military means.

America, a country without a conscience, has acquired a reputation for doing bizarre things in its desire to reseed the American Dream. Time after time, its citizens toddle off to the polls to elect their preferred leader of choice, but little changes. Elections are always about the economy (stupid) while issues like Foreign Policy (stupid) or social programs (enlightened) hardly get a look in. Whoever gets the job believes that he is elected to bestow America’s blessed usurious hairshirt on all who fall within the parameters of its hegemonic church.

It gave the job of President to Ronald Reagan…1981—1989. His platform; building support for a policy of military strength and moral clarity. This alone might have qualified as joke number one on Arthur Schopenhauer’s score card. And the jokes kept coming; the American public kept turning up to vote for one war-lord after another while remaining oblivious to their blood-stained hands; Kennedy/Johnson/Nixon/Ford/Carter/Reagan/Bush/Clinton/George W/Obama…and Trump, all wanted to do the ‘order’ thing…“building a new Liberal World Order” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently (something for us to focus on in the lead up to Xmas 2018) is but one more such declaration suggesting the world needs America’s rule of law.

As America became a tech giant the American Dream became ever more the provenance of specialists talking in superlatives amongst themselves. The common people were expected to stay tuned per medium of patriotic narratives that artificially included them in various incarnations of the American dream via entertainment; hence Hollywood. The fact that America is no longer the sole tech giant escapes their attention; the exceptionality of the American tech giant has secured a place for itself in the American psyche by attaching itself to a spectral gravy-train. Democracy and the American Dream having morphed into tech theatre, meant that the common people had become ever more irrelevant. Think Tanks and new project-narratives, springing up like mushrooms in laboratories, came into the system to corroborate an interpretation of the future that would enable corporate elites to consolidate their power. The age of tech-distilled culture had arrived!

Not to be overlooked was the insidious offerings of the Zionist intellectual sperm bank to reshape…or reinvent…American Foreign Policy in the era of the obtuse George Bush the 2nd…The Project for the New American Century (PNAC) was a neoconservative Think Tank based in Washington DC. that focused on United States Foreign Policy and was founded by William Kristol and Robert Kagan. PNAC’s stated goal was ‘to promote American Global Leadership.” The organization stated that “American leadership is good both for America and for the world” and sought to build support for a “Reaganite policy of military strength and clarity.” What wasn’t stated though, was that this PNAC deal was put forward as a vehicle to promote Zionism’s political interests.

The neoconservative agenda established in the spring of 1997 and funded by the energy and arms industries. Having won the cold war and with no military threat to speak of, this group of ideologues created a blueprint for the future whose agenda was to capitalise upon U.S. military might and replace the U.N.’s role of preserving and extending international order with its own portfolio of ‘strength and clarity’ …cover for their shock and awe shenanigans.

High on phenomenology and the availability of consumer goods at home, the American public, in sheeplike mode observed the great American military machine kicking the badass global population…which was revealed to them on multiple telly-channels multiple times a day … with no obvious concerns about the multiple atrocities their boys and girls in uniform were engaging in. They responded with dumb acceptance to this demonstration of power by adopting a wait-and-see attitude, believing all the while that America was invincible and they would benefit from this fact.

American Foreign Policy, which dealt aggressively with regimes resisting their hegemonic dragnet failed to awaken any moral sensibilities in the public at large. Indifferent to the consequences of their government’s actions, the national psyche, inured by now to other people’s suffering, accepted all this as reality, believing that the mission of their junkie Frankenstein military was to apply force to those who resisted America’s ‘liberal torch of enlightenment’. Sadly, the tech peasantry, having lost faith in the American Dream, sat back to watch as the butchers, the bankers and the bloviators took control of the narrative.

Like children listening to a fairy tale, the public came to rely more and more on elites who told them how exceptional America was vis-à-vis its exceptional leadership. The task of the common people was to imagine how it would all end. That the ‘children’ of this faux ‘enlightenment’ should perform as chorus to an odious patriotic matrix flaunting military exuberance, demonstrated the sheeplike role they had adopted.

Elections were frequently held, and most people insouciantly went out to vote for their preferred tyrant, ‘he’s’ or ‘she’s’ who had made it to becoming a Hollywood ‘somebody’, a four-star-general or a billionaire, were the only choices available. The lesser of two evils had become a staple in the unenlightened narrative that fed into a showbiz matrix that had taken hold in American culture. American culture had reached the point where interpretations concerning the direction of the country had become obfuscated due to the rapacity and secrecy driving the corporate sector. The American Dream as such had become ‘toast.’

There was nothing that America could possibly learn from the cultural achievements of say China, Russia, Iran or Peru, because they believed they possessed the locomotion to pioneer global progress…and they had Hollywood to prove it. Strangely, the Founding Fathers informed the children of the Republic that they should be the architects of the American Dream but refused to relinquish the reins of power that kept patriarchy in place. Exposed to the sop interpretations of the propaganda machine, the ‘people’ were relegated to the role of spectators observing the Machiavellian shenanigans of all those vying for the role of chief honcho.

The Project for the New American Century, a Zionist wet dream, replete with lies, was served up to the American public in the 1990’s as an enlightenment libation to assuage the insecurities that existed between the Empire Builders and the public at large. With egos inflated by the success of Israel’s occupation of Palestine…the Jewish state that was created by an international cartel of bankers…the ensuing hubris that accompanied the creation of a Jewish homeland in the Middle East was nothing less than a set-up involving Western Media and big money. The biased American media lent great heft to Zionist ambitions for capitalizing on the chaos that arose from the American/Israel coalition’s commitment to dominance as their modus operandi. Bringing change to the Middle East without considering the wishes of the Arab nations meant regime change was designed for the benefit of the colonizers…and subterfuge became a magnet for tax payer dollars.

The fact that the hybrid Jewish state of Israel… calling itself a democracy…met with surprisingly little opposition in America was because the moneyed elites…Wall Street et al…and the media had so many Zionists in their ranks. Believing that they could sell PNAC to the American public by merely giving it a patriotic flavour, they used a combination of vilification… of Arabs of course…and the military alliance that had sprung up between their two countries. Wrapping up the deal in a stars-and-stripes narrative suggesting that toppling Middle Eastern regimes was good for world peace might have pushed the imagination of the late and great George Carlin…post-haste…to new heights; deconstructing the credentials of the Zionists would have been a walk in the park for him.

As Judaism’s moral code is characterised by its particularity—an absence of a Jewish universal moral code is characterised by its particularity …it only binds Jews vis-à-vis Jews, not Jews vis-à-vis-goys. As soon as a Jewish/goy conflict is encountered, what the non-Jew regards as universal morality does not apply. Instead it is particularised interpretation that comes into play…forget about the binaries, the equalizers that underpin the enlightenment philosophers of the West…Aristotle and others for example…it is interpretation conducted by a succession of Torah interpreters known as rabbis who specialise in rabbinical interpretation per se that perpetuate a bias underpinning the status of the superior Jew and the inferior goy… the bible is not binding, only the Talmudic rulings are binding and the rabbis are there to keep this perspective hot-to-trot…this particularism separates Zionism from the Universal fold and threatens…from within…the crystalizing process that exists in the mind of the universal thinker whose inclination is to include rather than exclude his fellow creatures. Hence, the unmistakably unpleasant bias that shows up in the Jewish lexicon and legal system to perpetuate inequality. The term goy has a pejorative meaning…the “other” who is without a soul—therefore unequal to the Jew and is perceived as not being fully human.

If the matrix of the Israeli society is based on force, violence and inhumanity which derive from ‘values’ found in the Jewish religion, then the American public would be wise to question the close relationship the current ‘Founding Fathers’ have with Zionism’s Founding Fathers. American exceptionalism…the celebration of hubris…may now be perceived as its Achille’s heel… becoming a storehouse of knowledge turned-in on itself, suggesting that the ship of state has lost its rudder.. Knowledge of its military might, economic power, production capacity, propaganda machine and its insane need to privatise everything, has created 20 trillion dollars of debt. Ponzi schemes, too numerous to mention, operate in a zone somewhere between knowledge and thoughtlessness. Big banks and their chicanery, big military budgets…The Pentagon’s Massive Accounting Fraud…continues on its merry way while people-power hides behind curtains. The population of ageing children, posing as adults, wait for a spectral redeemer to come. Believing themselves to be the torch-bearers of enlightened capitalism, they cringe at the thought that maybe their system might be found wanting.

At this point they are at one with Zionists who imply that Edward Said or Mahmoud Darwish are less human than they are, suggesting that the value of identity can only be interpreted by Founding Fathers, be they rabbis on the one hand, or the ‘fathers’ of white Anglo stock performing their own brand of racism to separate themselves from the ‘other’. Sadly, as allies, they separate themselves from the company of thoughtful humanity…universalism… by selectively particularizing knowledge for the purpose of excluding the ‘other.’ And the American public has no qualms about subsidising a Zionist State that has occupied Palestine and subjected the entire population of that much abused country to the whims of an inverted religious mindset that needs to lock itself behind closed doors in order to celebrate its self-made biases.

In every country throughout history, writers, philosophers, painters, architects and poets have produced great things by observing the order of the natural world and pathos within the human heart. Possessed of innate qualities, they perceived the union of all things reflected in the ‘particular’…or vice versa…the particulars that only had meaning when perceived in the light of a universal context. Fortunate were they who were able to avoid the trap of building separation walls in their minds. But to achieve this, one had to free oneself from the dead weight of instruction-as- knowledge and pass through a portal that would free individuals from the shadows that hang over false interpretations of false knowledge.

“I have lived on the lip of insanity, waiting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I’ve been knocking from the inside” … RUMI… 13th. century Persian poet.

At this point one might have wondered if all the derisive wits had gone to sleep. Aware of the many blasphemous and impious words of revolutionaries such as Thomas Paine, Thomas Jefferson and Mark Twain, where the visions of the prophets were turned into derision for the purpose of confronting addle-minded wankers keen on patronizing the ‘deplorables’ in their pursuit of power.

Voltaire’s Candide had a lasting impact on the thought of the Founding Fathers of the United States and Jean-Jacques Rosseau, 1754 Discourse on Inequity is still relevant.

“The first man who, having fenced in a piece of land, said ‘This is mine,’ and found people naïve enough to believe him, that man was the true founder of civil society. From the many crimes, wars and murders, from how many horrors and misfortunes might not any one have saved mankind, by pulling up the stakes, or filling up the ditch, and crying to his fellows: beware of listening to this imposter; you are undone if you once forget that the fruits of the earth belong to us all, and the earth itself to nobody.”

“Stop acting so small, you are the universe in ecstatic motion.” …RUMI

Denis A. Conroy

Freelance Writer

Australia