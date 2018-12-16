Just another day in Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

An elderly Palestinian woman died Saturday in Jerusalem when she suffered a heart attack while praying at the al-Aqsa Mosque. She was identified as Sumayya Mahmoud Nasser, 68, from the Jit area in the land that is now Israel. Israeli forces stationed outside the mosque prevented an ambulance from reaching […]

Ref: 133/2018 – Date: 15 December 2018 – Time: 13:00 GMT: The West Bank is witnessing the worst and most violent escalation by the Israeli forces and settlers in this year. Only within 48 hours, the Israeli forces killed 4 Palestinian civilians, including an elderly and 2 extra-judicially killed

Israeli soldiers shot, Saturday, four Palestinian teenage boys at the entrance of the al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of the al-Biereh city, in the Ramallah and al-Biereh governorate in central West Bank, and attacked dozens of protesters, following the burial ceremony of a slain Palestinian. Undercover Israeli soldiers infiltrated into Kobar

Israeli Soldiers Invade Al-‘Arroub Refugee Camp Dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded, on Saturday at night, the al-‘Arroub refugee camp, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and fired at local protesters, in addition to spraying homes and cars with wastewater mixed with chemicals. Media sources in Hebron said the soldiers fired many rubber-coated steel Army Injures 23 Palestinians Who Intercepted Invasion By Colonists In Kufur Qaddoum Israeli soldiers injured, on Saturday evening, 23 Palestinians after they intercepted illegal colonialist settlers, who were infiltrating by car into the southeastern area of Kufur Qaddoum town, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilia. Morad Eshteiwi, the coordinator of the Popular Committee in Kufur Qaddoum, said dozens of Israeli Navy Abducts Two Fishermen In Gaza Israeli navy ships attacked, on Saturday morning, several Palestinian fishing boats with live fire, abducted two sibling fishermen, including a child, and confiscated their boat. Zakariya Bakr, the head of the Gaza Fishermen Committee of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, has reported that the soldiers fired many live rounds Army Abducts Four Palestinians In Jerusalem Israeli soldiers abducted, on Saturday at dawn, four Palestinians, including a former political prisoner and a child, in occupied East Jerusalem. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers ambushed a former political prisoner, identified as Rami al-Fakhouri, in Wadi al-Jouz neighborhood, in the Old City. It added Mass Collective Punishment Targeting Entire Families, As Israeli Army Detonates Home In Ramallah In an all-night massive Israeli military offensive into Ramallah, centered on the al-Am’ari refugee camp, to demolish the family home of Islam Abu Hmeid, Israeli soldiers forcibly removed more than 500 Palestinians from their homes in the dead of night. The families were forced out of their homes at gunpoint

