Murder Of A Holocaust Survivor

Related Videos
Palestine news
- March for Right of Return: 120 civilians injured in this week’s demonstration
- Palestinian Think Tank receives 2018 Liberty Award from the Atlas Network
- Ashrawi and Erekat condemn Australia policy change on Jerusalem
- IOF blow up family home in Amari camp in Ramallah
- Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces during Ramallah protest
- Settlers attack in Nablus and Hebron
- PCHR: IOF continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory
- Abu Hmaid family home to be demolished for the third time
- Three settlers killed in drive by shooting near Giv’at Asaf settlement, Ramallah
- Ashrawi: Israeli field executions and organized terrorism require international action
