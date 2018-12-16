Palestine Flag Flies near Lebanese Border in Solidarity with Resistance

Posted on December 16, 2018 by martyrashrakat

Palestinian flag

December 16, 2018

Palestine’s flag flew near the border between Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday in solidarity with Palestinian resistance in West Bank and Gaza.

Al-Manar reporter in Lebanon’s south, Ali Shoeib, posted a video and a photo of the Palestinian flag raised near the occupied territories in the southern town of Maiss Al-Jabal.

The flag was raised by Lebanese youths in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance which has been for days engaged in heroic confrontations with the Israeli enemy in the West Bank and at the border with Gaza.

Lebanese and Hezbollah flags were also raised near the border as shown in the photo.

علي شعيب 🇱🇧@ali_shoeib1

رفع العلم الفلسطيني في كروم العز في ميس الجبل تحية للمقاومة الفلسطينية https://www.pscp.tv/w/buYDCTFxTGpHVlhQQURXS0p8MU9kS3JSbWFabndLWKXfxmeiN-y7_0FoGFB9bNBi-r_YAcqg_N1B174IliIN 

Twitter Ads info and privacy

علي شعيب @ali_shoeib1

رفع العلم الفلسطيني في كروم العز في ميس الجبل تحية للمقاومة الفلسطينية

pscp.tv

123 people are talking about this
The photo posted by Al-Manar reporter in south Lebanon, Ali Shoeib, of Hezbollah flag flying at the border with the Palestinian occupied territories. Israeli occupation forces, who are positioned in the Palestinian side of the border, appear in the photo.
Advertisements

Filed under: Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, Zionist entity |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: