War on Palestine’s food supplies: israeli (apartheid state) navy opens fire, detains 4 fishermen in Gaza

Posted on December 16, 2018 by michaellee2009

Israeli navy opens fire, detains 4 fishermen in Gaza

(File)

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli forces detained four Palestinian fishermen, on Saturday morning, including two brothers, off the coast of the western besieged Gaza Strip.

Head of the Palestinian Fishermen Union in Gaza, Zakariya Bakr, said that Israeli war boats opened fire targeting Palestinian fishing boats and chased a boat belonging to fisherman Saleh Abu Riyaleh. 

 

Bakr added that Israeli forces then detained fisherman Muhammad Saleh Abu Riyaleh, 28, and his 15-year-old brother, while at 4 nautical miles off the coast of western Gaza City. 

 

Israeli war boats had also opened fire towards fishermen off the coast of the al-Sudaniya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

 

No injuries were reported.

Advertisements

Filed under: Gaza, Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: