War on Palestine’s food supplies: israeli (apartheid state) navy opens fire, detains 4 fishermen in Gaza

Israeli navy opens fire, detains 4 fishermen in Gaza

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli forces detained four Palestinian fishermen, on Saturday morning, including two brothers, off the coast of the western besieged Gaza Strip.

Head of the Palestinian Fishermen Union in Gaza, Zakariya Bakr, said that Israeli war boats opened fire targeting Palestinian fishing boats and chased a boat belonging to fisherman Saleh Abu Riyaleh.

Bakr added that Israeli forces then detained fisherman Muhammad Saleh Abu Riyaleh, 28, and his 15-year-old brother, while at 4 nautical miles off the coast of western Gaza City.

Israeli war boats had also opened fire towards fishermen off the coast of the al-Sudaniya area in the northern Gaza Strip.

No injuries were reported.

