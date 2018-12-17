Posted on by michaellee2009

Nikki Haley, eat your heart out, Palestinians will prevail!

By Mahmoud El-Yousseph

In her speech prior to the last UN vote this year, outgoing UN Ambassador Nikki Haley failed to explain to Americans the standard she used to define Hamas a terrorist organization but not the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF). Perhaps more to the point, If Americans have the right to fight for their freedom and independence from a brutal foreign military occupation, why then condemn Palestinians when they aspire for the very same freedoms?

Haley wanted to serve her Master in Tel Aviv for the last time by passing the anti-Palestinian Resolution in the UN Assembly where Israel has been condemned more than 400 times against the US wishes. Poor Haley wanted to prove her importance as the UN Ambassador but Trump has replaced her by nominating a very immature and unqualified FOX TV reporter Heather Nauert. By this time, Haley should have known that like her, Miss Nauert will also be remote controlled from the White House.

It’s time for Haley and Israel to accept that as an occupied people, Palestinians have a right to resist – in every way possible. Resistance against the occupation is not a crime! It is a duty! Under UNGA Resolution 37/43 Palestinians have the right to resist a foreign occupation by all available means, including armed struggle.

The US-sponsored draft resolution that would have condemned Hamas at the UN General Assembly was defeated. The resolution got 87 votes in favor and 57 against, with 33 abstentions, meaning it fell short of the required two-thirds majority needed to pass. Haley even referred to Arab envoys as “my Arab brothers and sisters” in a desperate attempt to gain their support. However, Arab delegations were adamant to vote ” no” even if Nikki Haley changes her adopted name again to Nadia HayLee. All Arab nations including the one that have diplomatic relation with Israel voted against the resolution, which is a welcome move of rare Arab unity.

Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, welcomed the resolution’s defeat. President Abbas said, “The Palestinian presidency will not allow for the condemnation of the national Palestinian struggle.” The Kuwaiti envoy, speaking on behalf of the Arab bloc, expressed concern that the U.S. draft resolution depicts Israel as the victim and Palestinians as the aggressors. The vote was a personal defeat for Haley. She is leaving her post at the end of the year after acting as second Israeli ambassador to the UN.

The vote was a sever blow to the misguided US policy in the Middle East. Haley has repeatedly threatened any country voting against US foreign policy, stating, that the administration will ” take names.” The reason the US resorting to “blackmail diplomacy” in this case is: 1) she was attempting to score a brownie point with AIPAC for 2020 US presidential election, and 2) she knows well that any US presidential candidate have to be koshered and get AIPAC stamp of approval. 3) presidential candidates must show that they put the interests of Israel ahead of their own country.

Nikki Haley can cry me a river, but Palestinians will never bow their heads or bend their knees to get their freedom except to God.

