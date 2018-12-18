China Warns of Escalation Over Huawei Incident

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

EU countries, Japan, South Korea, Canada, and most other nations are virtual US colonies, co-opted to do Washington’s bidding – even when harming their own interests.

Canada’s unacceptable arrest and detention of Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou was all about Ottawa acting as a US proxy, serving its aim to aid corporate America against foreign competition – by whatever it takes to give US enterprises an international advantage by fair or foul means.

China warned of “grave consequences” if Meng isn’t unconditionally released. If extradited to America as the Trump regime demands, she faces potential longterm imprisonment over Huawei allegedly circumventing illegal US sanctions on Iran.

No nations or enterprises anywhere should observe them. Going along with illegal US actions amounts to complicity with its imperial agenda, its hot and cold war on one country after another.

According to international law, sanctions on nations may only be imposed by Security Council members. When individual nations impose them on others unilaterally or together with other states, it’s flagrantly illegal.

Republicans and undemocratic Dems weaponized sanctions, one of the ways they wage war by other means. The Vienna-based International Progress Organization calls their use “an illegitimate form of collective punishment of the weakest and poorest members of society, the infants, the children, the chronically ill, and the elderly.”

Washington uses them to target sovereign independent nations politically, economically and financially – a bipartisan conspiracy against rule of law principles and responsible governance, a US specialty against virtually all nations it aims to transform into subservient vassal states.

Along with endless wars of aggression, other hostile actions, and supportive major media propaganda, that’s what imperialism is all about – Washington’s aim to rule the world unchallenged, humanity’s greatest threat.

The longstanding US aim for global dominance risks unthinkable nuclear war, things heading ominously in this direction. If waged, armageddon could follow. More on this below.

On Sunday, China’s Global Times (GT) warned Canada and the US of an escalating row over the Huawei incident, saying:

“By calling on its allies, the US has gradually formed a collective encirclement and suppression of Chinese high-tech enterprise Huawei. It is a wicked precedent,” adding:

“For those countries that seek to ingratiate themselves to the US without regard to China’s interests, China should firmly fight back, causing a heaving price for them.”

“Canada crossed the line by helping the US detain an executive of Huawei…” Currently under house arrest in Vancouver after release on bail, the cost of extraditing her to America will be severe, China warned.

Beijing “needs to prepare for the possibility of conflict escalation,” said GT. It’ll defend its interests against hostile US/Canadian actions.

In retaliation against Meng’s unacceptable treatment by Ottawa, Chinese authorities detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor – perhaps to be held until Meng is unconditionally released, free from extradition to America, able to resume her normal activities unobstructed.

Responding to unacceptable made-in-the-USA toughness with similar actions is the only effective way to counter it, a previous article explained.

The message would be delivered more clearly to the Trump regime if Beijing arrests and detains US nationals in China, holding them until Meng is freed, her safety secured, the issue over her unacceptable arrest and detention resolved.

Beijing needs to show that hostile actions against its enterprises and officials won’t be tolerated – delivering the message to Washington and its proxies clearly.

A previous article discussed longstanding US plans for nuclear war on Russia. Likely similar plans target China and Iran – madness risking destruction of planet earth and all its life forms if any of this is implemented.

Extremist US military planners and politicians want NATO used as a dagger against all sovereign independent nations, wanting them conquered and controlled – why unthinkable nuclear war is possible, maybe likely, what ordinary people in America and elsewhere don’t understand, what major media never explain.

Washington’s prime targets are Russia, China and Iran. If war is waged against them, notably Moscow and Beijing, it’s highly likely that nuclear weapons will be used for the first time in earnest, leaving major US cities vulnerable to retaliation.

An earlier article described the horror of nuclear immolation. If a thermo-nuke is detonated over midtown New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, or any other major US city, they’d be incinerated with unimaginable force.

Nothing can withstand the destructive power and widespread firestorm of a thermo-nuke detonation, incinerating everything in its path, vaporizing structures and people over a wide area – miles from ground zero, leaving nothing but irradiated smoldering rubble.

It’s not a pretty picture. Virtually one in affected areas could escape. Superheated hurricane-force winds would incinerate them.

Nuclear weapons are unforgiving. Armageddon by these WMDs is real, why eliminating them entirely may be the only way for humanity to survive.

Life on earth hangs in the balance as long as these weapons exist – notably in the hands of warrior state America hellbent on global conquest and dominance.

