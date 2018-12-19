No Respect For Christianity: Armed israeli settlers (jewish terrorists) raid Saint Saba Monastery near Bethlehem

Armed Israeli settlers raid Saint Saba Monastery near Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM (Ma’an) — Hundreds of armed Israeli settlers raided Saint Saba Monastery (Mar Saba) area, near the al-Ubeidiya village east of the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem, on predawn Tuesday.
Security sources told the Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa News Agency that hundreds of armed Israeli settlers raided the Greek Orthodox monastery area and performed religious rituals, under armed security by Israeli soldiers.
