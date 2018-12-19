No Respect For Christianity: Armed israeli settlers (jewish terrorists) raid Saint Saba Monastery near Bethlehem

Posted on December 19, 2018 by michaellee2009

Armed Israeli settlers raid Saint Saba Monastery near Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM (Ma’an) — Hundreds of armed Israeli settlers raided Saint Saba Monastery (Mar Saba) area, near the al-Ubeidiya village east of the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem, on predawn Tuesday.

Security sources told the Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa News Agency that hundreds of armed Israeli settlers raided the Greek Orthodox monastery area and performed religious rituals, under armed security by Israeli soldiers.

Locals reported that this is a first that Israeli settlers raid the Saint Saba Monastery, located 15 kilometers from Bethlehem City.
The monastery is considered one of the oldest inhabited monasteries in the world.
The raid came in time as many Palestinian Christians had headed to the monastery, late Monday and overnight, to perform prayers at the church inside the monastery to celebrate Saint Saba’s Feast.
Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: