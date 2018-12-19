Syria’s Constitutional Committee Failed to Form Because of UN’s Special Envoy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Constitutional Committee imposed on Syria by the United Nations Security Council resolution 2254 was supposed to be announced yesterday. Last moment’s complications and arrogance failed its formation.

Now, the hyenas try to gain in politics what they failed while slaughtering tens of thousands of Syrians bombing them into Western-style ‘democracy’ and lifestyle.

The members of sought after ‘Constitutional Committee’ were supposed to be in a total of 150, one third provided by the Syrian state, one third provided by terrorists’ representatives, and the last third to be formed from civil society.

While the Syrian state delegation provided the names of the representatives of the Syrian people, who mostly were experts in constitutional law, the terrorists representatives provided their list from former delegates of Geneva talks when they were controlling most of Syria’s geography through ISIS and Nusra Front and their affiliates, and the least of the population who fled their areas towards Syrian Government’s controlled areas.

UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan De Mistura

The UN’s or better be described the hyenas’ special envoy wanted to include in the members list a number of personalities known for their enmity to their own Syrian people and known more for their absolute loyalty to the USA and other enemies of Syria.

De Mistura wanted to achieve something before his voluntary departure end of this year, but despite his decades of diplomatic work, he seems to have lost track.

This is what happens when the losing party of a war insists on gaining politically what they lost on the ground with massacres and mayhem. Arabi Souri

United Nations special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura once again proves he has an agenda which is contrary to working to restore peace and security in Syria and to preserve the country’s sovereignty.

Mistura’s sponsors ‘War of Terror’ they waged on Syria had a massive toll on the Syrian people, but it failed in achieving its political goals, thanks to the Syrians sacrifices and the hefty price they paid to save their country from being another puppet for the US.

The guarantors of the Astana talks, Russia, Turkey, and Iran, promised to provide a complete list of all 150 names to choose 30 or 45 of them for the committee to write or amend the Syrian constitution.

Images tweeted by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

The Turkish Erdogan regime, in its part, insisted on including 6 of its servants in the committee, who are members of the Muslim Brotherhood international terrorist organization, whose Godfather is Erdogan himself.

James Jeffrey, the US’s special envoy for Syria, has warned that his country’s mercenaries in US military uniforms are to remain illegally in the country until the initial goal of Regime Change is achieved, thus adding pressure on the Syrian state and its allies to surrender peacefully or face further terrorist attacks.

Talks in Geneva about forming the Constitutional Committee will resume today and the participants hope to reach an agreement if the UN’s envoy and his patrons drop their rudeness and criminal agenda towards Syria.

We, Syrians, would like to promise the world that Syria will not fall, even if it will cost us until the last drop of blood of the last Syrian. If the West and its regional stooges can bear further fight, let them be responsible for the consequences.

