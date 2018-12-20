Hands Off Gilad Atzmon

Posted on by samivesusu

Islington Council in London has decided to prevent Gilad Atzmon from performing with the Blockheads on 21 December. This outrageous decision by the Council was in response to pressure from a single ardent pro-Israel campaigner who said he would not attend the concert if Gilad is on stage. He is not a resident of Islington.

Gilad Atzmon has been described by The Guardian as “the hardest gigging musician in British Jazz”. He is a winner of the BBC Jazz Award. This act is a gross violation of Gilad’s human rights, and a total spit in the face to art lovers, music enthusiasts. We are witnessing an end to a free society, as we know it.

The legendary Blockheads have thrice written to the Council demanding its decision be reversed. Gilad has been playing with the band for 25 years. Together, the band has performed more than 1000 concerts without a single incident. The meaning is clear; Britain is now a tyrannical Orwellian state. Musicians and artists shouldn’t have to retain legal counsel to perform.

We demand Islington Council to not succumb to pressure and bullying. Such an act will set a dangerous precedent against freedom of expression and art.

Lodge a formal complaint: https://www.islington.gov.uk/contact-us/comments-and-complaints?status=inprogress

Email: assemblyhall@islington.gov.uk

Contact the Council: +4420 7527 2000

Support Gilad: https://secure.squarespace.com/checkout/donate?donatePageId=5c08119121c67c2d9fb14f32

