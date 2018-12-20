Netanyahu Envisions ‘Three More Israels’? — Astute News

Posted on December 20, 2018 by Zara Ali

In a somewhat cryptic remark in an interview hosted by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) Tuesday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu raised the imaginary possibility of the establishment of two or three more “Israels” throughout the Middle East and North Africa, which he said would be located in or near present-day Libya, Afghanistan and Yemen. He […]

  1. bigcree1, on December 20, 2018 at 12:27 am said:

    This man is over the top delusional. He needs to be institutionalized for mental instability and delusional psychosis.

