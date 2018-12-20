Texans Grovel At israel’s (apartheid state) Feet

Posted on by michaellee2009

Texans Grovel At Israel’s Feet

When It Comes to the US Constitution vs. Israel, US State & Federal Politicians Line Up With Israel Against the US Constitution

By Paul Craig Roberts

Even the “tough” Marlborough-smoking Texans Are Nothing but Groveling Pissants at Israel’s Feet

The Corrupt Government of Texas, bought and paid-off by Israel, fires state employees unless they sign an oath vowing that they will not boycott Israel for its illegal and inhumane treatment of Palestinians. http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50785.htm

How is it the fact that the criminal state of Israel calls the shots in Texas? NOT THE FIRST AMENDMENT, NOT MORAL CONSCIENCE, NOT TRUTH, NOT TEXANS EXERCISING THEIR CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS BUT A LIE THAT SERVES ISRAELI CRIMES DETERMINES WHAT IS LAW IN TEXAS AND IN 25 OTHER STATES WITH SIMILAR LEGISLATION PENDING IN 13 MORE STATES.

We know for a proven fact that the American people, Texans included, have no influence whatsoever over their rulers. Texans, like the rest of the Western peoples, are a nonentity, a nothing. Americans are not even chaff in the wind.

Americans are an enslaved people. The entirety of the West is locked tightly in The Matrix. Explanations are controlled, and laws are sold for money.

Read Glenn Greenwald’s reports and despair for the US Constitution: http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50785.htm

The death of the US Constitution is the death of the United States. Israel has stolen our country from us.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many university appointments. His internet columns have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts’ latest books are The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West, How America Was Lost, and The Neoconservative Threat to World Order

