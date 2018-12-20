The Clinton Foundation Racket

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Bill and Hillary Clinton are racketeers and a whole lot more. They’re one of America’s most notorious crime families – unaccountable for years of unlawful practices in and outside of government.

From their days in Arkansas to now, they’re up to their ears in influence selling for self-enrichment and other wrongdoing.

Their foundation is a scam – a money laundering racket posing as a charitable NGO.

Investigative journalist Ken Silverstein earlier said “(i)f Justice Department and law enforcement agencies (did) their jobs, the foundation (would) be closed and its current and past trustees, who include Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton, (would) be indicted.”

The Clintons became super-rich by doing what would land ordinary people in prison – racketeering in violation of RICO legislation.

“(I)t’s an open secret to anyone remotely familiar with accounting and regulatory requirements for charities that (their foundation’s) financial records are deliberately misleading,” Silverstein explained. The entire operation reflects willful fraud.

According to testimony by former government forensic investigators John Moynihan and Lawrence W. Doyle, the Clinton Foundation acted as an unregistered foreign agent “throughout its existence” – since its 1997 founding, its purpose unrelated to anything “humanitarian,” as it falsely claimed.

The foundation does not operate as a 501c3 charitable foundation as required, failing to qualify as an NGO.

Together with tax law experts and financial investigators, Moynihan and Doyle obtained IRS and other documents on the foundation through the FOIA.

Thousands of documents were collected over a two-year period by MDA Analytics LLC, a private firm.

According to Doyle in testimony before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, “(t)he investigation demonstrates that the foundation was not a charitable organization per se, but in point of fact was a closely held family partnership,” adding:

“As such, it was governed in a fashion in which it sought in large measure to advance the personal interests of its principals as detailed within the financial analysis of this submission and further confirmed within the supporting documentation and evidence section.”

Mohyihan told committee members that he and Doyle didn’t undertake their investigation for political reasons, saying:

“We are apolitical. We have no party affiliation to this whatsoever. No one has financed us….We are forensic investigators that approached this effort in a nonpartisan profession, objective, and independent way…We follow facts, that’s all.”

“We have never been partisan. We come from law enforcement and Wall Street where each of us has dedicated our entire lives and praised the rule of law doing the right thing pursuing facts.”

“None of (the information) is our opinion. I emphasize none of this is our opinion. These are not our facts. They are not your facts. They are the facts of the Clinton Foundation.”

He and Doyle self-financed their investigation, he explained. “(T)his is how we make a living,” he said.

Moynihan explained that facts show the Clinton Foundation operated as an unregistered foreign agent “throughout its existence.” It failed to register as required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

“(I)ts auditors conceded in formal submissions that it did operate as a (foreign) agent.” Doyle said he and Moynihan “followed the money. (They) made extensive spreadsheets of their revenues and expenses.”

They “analyzed (foundation) income statements. (They) did a macro-review of all the donors. Less than 1/10th of one percent of the donors gave 80 percent of the money. So we follow the money.”

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton urged the Justice Department to conduct a criminal investigation into the foundation’s operations – what should have been done years ago.

Failing to operate as an NGO as falsely claimed, the Clinton Foundation likely owes millions of dollars in unpaid taxes.

Along with racketeering and money laundering, the Clintons are tax cheats. They falsely claimed funds were used for charitable purposes – not so, according to evidence Moynihan and Doyle collected and documented.

Has accountability caught up with the Clintons? I’d advise not betting on it.

Rarely ever do notable public or private US wrongdoers have to answer for their criminal activities. Rare exceptions prove the rule.

The Clintons have been bulletproof for decades. They’ll likely wiggle out of responsibility for what Moynihan and Doyle uncovered.

