Memo to all the real Christians out there, as opposed the “Christian Zionists”. israel is killing the family of Jesus

MEMO TO ALL THE CHRISTIANS OUT THERE!

KILLING THE FAMILY OF JESUS

by Michael Rivero

In the dying days of the Bush administration, and a week before Israel launched an aerial bombing campaign, followed by a land invasion of the Gaza Strip, the U.S. military shipped 989 containers of munitions to Israel. Each container was 20-feet long with a total estimated net weight of 14,000 tonnes. The shipment reportedly reached Israel last month at Ashod, 40 kiometres north of Gaza. The huge arsenal of munitions will replenish those expended in the Gaza War. According to Amnesty International in the UK, the shipment included white phosphorous.

“Where did this man get this wisdom and these mighty works? Is not this the carpenter’s son? Is not his mother called Mary? And are not his brothers James and Joseph and Simon and Judas? And are not all his sisters with us?” (Matthew 13.54-56).

Jesus was part of an extended family. The Bible says he had brothers and sisters. Some churches try to spin that these were only cousins, or Joseph’s from a previous marriage, but Mary, Jesus’ mother, was not an only child. At the very least, Jesus had cousins, Aunts, and Uncles. John the Baptist was Jesus’ second cousin according to Luke 1:5-38.

For the purpose of this discussion, we do not need to go into the question of whether Jesus and Mary Magdalene were married and had a family.

But the fact is that Jesus had kinfolk; blood relations, at least on his mother’s side (although the Bible provides a paternal genealogy for Jesus back to the House of David).

Those kinfolk had children. Those children had children. Those children had children. And so forth.

Modern genetics testing has demonstrated that modern-day Palestinians have a direct genetic trail back to the biblical Israelites.

So here is the deal. Some of the people walking around Palestine, Gaza, and the West Bank are blood relatives of Jesus. Distant blood relatives, but still blood relatives. Given 2000 years, it is possible that the vast majority of present day Palestinians are remote relatives of Jesus.

Israel is killing them.

And YOU are paying for it, which means you share the guilt. YOU are paying for the weapons used to kill the modern day family of Jesus. The moment you sign that 1040 form, you sign a confession, admitting before all the world that you are an accessory in the murder.

Think you are going to get into heaven after an insult like that?

Using methods similar to those police have developed to solve crimes, British scientists, assisted by Israeli archeologists, have re-created what they believe is the most accurate image (above) of what the historical Jesus looked like.

A Gazan child killed during Israel’s attack.

Modern genetics testing has confirmed The European and Russian Jews who claim Israel, are actually descendants of Central Asians who converted to Judaism.

One more thing to consider. Adherents to Christianity are convinced that Jesus will be born again. Ever stop to think what might happen if He were born in recent years, with so many children being killed by Israel attacks on Gaza and USA drone strikes across the Middle East?

