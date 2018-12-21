Posted on by samivesusu

December 19, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

The Blockheads were approached yesterday by the Jewish News newspaper in regard to the recent outrageous Islington Council’s decision to ban me from playing with the band this Friday because one right wing pro Israeli campaigner threatened that he may give his ticket away if I am on stage. Following is Mick Gallagher’s statement for and on behalf of THE BLOCKHEADS:

“The Blockheads have performed over 1000 shows with Gilad and have NEVER been a threat to

anyone…….WE ARE ENTERTAINERS!”

The Blockheads are outraged at the ruling by Islington Council to ban

Gilad Atzmon from appearing with the band on 21st December at Islington

Assembly Hall.

We were contacted by our agent last Tuesday who told us that Islington

Council would cancel the show if we insisted on Gilad playing with the

band.

This, apparently, was in response to a complaint they had received from

someone posing as an ‘Avid Blockhead fan’ who objected to Gilad’s

presence on stage with us because of his political views and rhetoric.

Branding him an anti Semite!

Gilad has never been accused or charged of ‘hate crime’ by any formal

body.

The musicians Gilad plays with are all multi cultural (including Jewish

musicians) and he is highly rated and an integral member of THE

BLOCKHEADS.

GILAD PLAYS THE SAXOPHONE!

They said we would be in violation of 2 clauses (50 & 51) in their

agreement for the renting of the hall.

Clause 50

You must not ,in connection with any live event use, provide or display

any material whether written or spoken, or allow behaviour that

constitutes direct or indirect discrimination or harassment,

victimisation of, vilification of, any person or group of persons on the

grounds of race, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, disability,

religion or age.

Clause 51

With this in mind, you must exercise your reasoned opinion in deciding

whether the venue is suitable for each Live Event. If the Islington

Assembly Hall Team decides a Live Event contravenes any of the above the

Live Event will be cancelled and you will not be reimbursed or

compensated for any inconvenience and/or any detriment arising from the

cancellation.

The Blockheads have performed over 1000 shows with Gilad (two at

Islington Assembly Halls already) and have NEVER been a threat to

anyone…….WE ARE ENTERTAINERS!

We do not hold political rallies.

As an author Gilad has criticised Israeli policy, ideology and identity

but does not use Blockhead gigs as a platform for his views.

Everyone may not agree with Gilad but , in this country, he is supposed

to have the right to air his opinions freely and encourage open

discussion on matters that are important to him.

We feel that Islington Council are enabling the victimisation/harassment

and discrimination of Gilad by this ILLEGAL ruling and are indeed in

breach of their own Clause 50.

Mick Gallagher

for and on behalf of THE BLOCKHEADS

To sign a petition in support of Gilad click here

Lodge a formal complaint: https://www.islington.gov.uk/contact-us/comments-and-complaints?status=inprogress

Email: assemblyhall@islington.gov.uk

Contact the Council: +4420 7527 2000

Support Gilad: https://donorbox.org/gilad-needs-additional-support

