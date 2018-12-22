israeli (apartheid state) MK: ‘Our life more precious than Palestinians’ life’

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli MK: ‘Our Life More Precious Than Palestinians’ Life’

Commenting on burning Palestinian family in West Bank a few years ago, he said: ‘Burning a Palestinian family is not an act of terror.’

Extremist right wing Israeli Member of Knesset Bezalel Smotrich has called for illegal Jewish settlers to attack Palestinians, claiming that “life of Jews is more valuable than Palestinians’ life.”

On his twitter account, Smotrich wrote: “I call on my heroic [settler] friends and pioneers to come out tonight and close Route 60 along its entire length to the movement of Arab vehicles.

“If there are [Palestinian resistance] attacks [against illegal Jewish settlers], there will be no Arabs on the roads. Our lives precede their quality of life.”

Consequently, the Israeli human rights organisation Yesh Din demanded that an investigation be opened into the Jewish Home politician as he tweeted a call for settler violence against Palestinians.

The organisation submitted this an official request to the Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, asking that he open a criminal probe into Smotrich’s call for violence against the Palestinians.

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers responded to Smotrich’s tweet, gathered in the meant streets and attacked Palestinians.

Yesh Din says that, in the 24 hours after Smotrich’s tweet, it documented 25 attacks carried out by settlers against Palestinians.

The attacks included the shooting of live bullets at Palestinian homes in the nearby villages of Ein Yabrud and Beitin and the throwing of stones at Palestinian cars at Huwara and Kfar Qaddum junctions, all near Ofra on Route 60 of the occupied West Bank.

