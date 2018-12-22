Palestine In Pictures – April 2018

The following contains a series of very powerful, emotive and poignant photos from Palestine taken over the turbulent month of April. Among them are those who have lost loved ones to Israeli snipers, those who have had their young abducted and imprisoned by the rogue state of Israel, and those who struggle to realize their dreams of living free.
– If you care about these issues, please share these images –
Advertisements
Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Israeli Crimes, Palestine | Tagged: Zionist Crimes |
Leave a Reply