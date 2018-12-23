CrossTalk: Enforced Speech

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Not long ago the political left were the guardians of free speech. Along with tech tyrants, the left today has gone from protecting speech to enforcing speech. Even to the point of penalizing you if you say the wrong thing in public. You can lose your job and livelihood. Welcome to the era of simply ‘shut up and nod.’ CrossTalking with Emmanuelle Gave, Lionel, and Daniel McAdams.

Meet the Texas Speech Pathologist Who Lost School Job for Refusing to Sign Pro-Israel, Anti-BDS Oath

Filed under: Enforced Speech, Freedom of Speach, Islamophobia, Political Correctness, Racism, USA, Zionist entity |