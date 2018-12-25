Big Lies Drown Out Hard Truths

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

When the US launches naked aggression in other countries, truth-telling in Washington, the West, Israel, and journalism the way it’s supposed to be are the first casualties.

Managed news misinformation and disinformation, Big Lies, and fake news take precedence, hard truths suppressed – the way it always is in the run-up to wars and while they’re ongoing, ordinary people manipulated to believe what’s polar opposite reality.

US aggression is all about achieving control over other nations – in Syria and everywhere else. There’s nothing civil about what’s been going on for nearly eight years in the Syrian Arab Republic, US naked aggression planned long before launched.

So-called “moderate rebels” don’t exist. All opposition forces are jihadist extremists, cutthroat killers, hired gun mercenaries – armed, funded, trained, and directed by CIA operatives, US special forces, and their imperial counterparts to commit atrocities, including use of chemical and other banned weapons.

Al-Qaeda-connected White Helmets masquerade as civil defense workers, complicit with high crimes of jihadists. UN Secretary-General Guterres and so-called UN envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura support Washington’s imperial agenda without admitting it in so many words – instead of firmly condemning it.

Guterres repeatedly turns a blind eye to Israeli high crimes of war, against humanity, and slow-motion genocide against millions of long-suffering Palestinians.

NATO secretaries general operate the same way, appointed by Washington, serving its interests, blaming victims in one country after another of high crimes committed against them.

All wars are based on deception and Big Lies. Propaganda works. Most people believe nearly everything fed them repeatedly by major media press agents for powerful interests.

It’s why America gets away with mass slaughter and destruction time and again against one country after another. Mass outrage is absent when vitally needed.

Obama’s war on Syria, escalated by Trump, continuing despite his December 19 troop withdrawal announcement, relies on steady major media reported disinformation and Big Lies.

Out-of-touch, uninformed, and indifferent Americans are easy marks to manipulate – no matter how many previous times they were duped.

Syria was invaded. ISIS and other jihadists were recruited and imported from scores of countries, including Western ones.

They’re used to do Washington’s killing and dying for the empire, supported by Pentagon-led terror-bombing, massacring countless tens of thousands of civilians in Syria alone, along with destroying vital infrastructure in large parts of the country.

The same Nuremberg-level high crimes repeat in one US war theater after another, accountability never forthcoming.

Russia, Iranian military advisers, and Hezbollah fighters alone support Syrian sovereign independence, territorial integrity and right of its people alone to choose their government and leadership – free from foreign interference, in compliance with international law.

Turkey’s Erdogan is more enemy than ally of these objectives, aiming to annex northern Syrian territory, mainly its oil rich area, along with waging war on Kurds internally and cross-border.

Like US, NATO, and Israeli officials, he can never be trusted – a sworn enemy of peace, equity and justice, a regional menace, a tinpot despot, masquerading as democratic, a notion he abhors like his counterparts in the West and Jewish state.

Nothing going on in Syria is about humanitarian intervention, responsibility to protect, liberation, or fostering democratic values – just the opposite.

US-led high crimes against peace continue daily. The Nuremberg Charter calls them:

(1) “Planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression or a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or assurances;” and

(2) “Participation in a common plan or conspiracy for the accomplishment of any of the acts mentioned” above.

War crimes are defined as:

“Violations of the laws or customs of war which include, but are not limited to, murder, ill-treatment or deportation to slave-labor or for any other purpose of civilian population of or in occupied territory, murder or ill-treatment of prisoners of war, of persons on the seas, killing of hostages, plunder of public or private property, wanton destruction of cities, towns, or villages, or devastation not justified by military necessity.”

Crimes against humanity include:

“Murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation and other inhuman acts done against any civilian population, or persecutions on political, racial or religious grounds, when such acts are done or such persecutions are carried on in execution of or in connection with any crime against peace or any war crime.”

“Complicity in the commission of a crime against peace, a war crime, or a crime against humanity.is a crime under international law.”

All of the above apply to what’s going on in Syria and other US war theaters. America is permanently at war on humanity at home and abroad – the disturbing hard truth Western media suppress.

All US wars flagrantly violate international, constitutional, and US statute laws. They rage with no end of them in prospect – others in the wings to be launched when ordered.

Trump is a tool of the imperial state. The same goes for his predecessors and key congressional members on both sides of the aisle.

Humanity’s survival is up for grabs over Washington’s rage to dominate all other countries – by whatever it takes to achieve its objectives.

A Final Comment

Iran is the leading Middle East peace and stability advocate. Its military advisors in Syria are all about aiding Damascus combat the scourge of US/NATO/Saudi/Israeli supported jihadists.

Last week, outgoing IDF chief General Gadi Eisenkot lied, claiming Iran aims “to build a force of 100,000 ground troops” in Syria, including “ground, aerial, naval and intelligence capability (to establish a) line of military positions along the Golan” border.

His remarks and Netanyahu’s vow to escalate aggression in Syria over the nonexistent Iranian aim “to establish military bases in” the country indicates endless war will continue – whether US troops stay or leave.

Iranian military advisors alone are involved, invited by Damascus. The same goes for Russia and Hezbollah fighters.

US, UK, French, and Turkish forces are invaders, flagrantly violating core international law.

Liberating Syria from the scourge of US-led aggression remains unattainable as long as the diabolical aims of Republicans and undemocratic Dems remain unchanged.

