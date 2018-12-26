Between the congressional vote and Sweden’s understandings concerning Yemen بين تصويت الكونغرس وتفاهمات السويد اليمنية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

ديسمبر 26, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

As it is difficult to separate between the region’s wars waged by Washington and the size of the Saudi involvement in them, and as it is difficult to imagine the decline of the Saudi status and the non-impact of the wars by it, it is difficult to imagine the non-impact of the opposite alliance of the resistance axis especially Iran, which the US President Donald Trump has justified its confrontation through his sticking to the strong relationship with Saudi Arabia. It is difficult too to imagine the progress of a fair compromise in Yemen that preserves for Ansar Allah an important future role and an active presence in the formulation of a new state that ends the war waged by Saudi Arabia and UAE which was supported by Washington without affecting the regional status of Iran and without affecting the parallel tracks in the confrontation between the alliance of Washington and Riyadh on one hand, and the alliance of Moscow and Tehran on the other hand.

It is no longer difficult to describe what is going on as a double track, that will end with a new status of Saudi Arabia in Washington differs from the one imposed by the President Trump where the Saudi Crown Prince is the betting horse in it, whether in the confrontation with Iran or in the protection of Israel or in the project of the deal of the century, and that will end with a Yemeni settlement where Saudi Arabia emerges weaker and where the Yemeni state is reformed according to the criteria of balance imposed by the steadfastness of the Yemenis. The Congressional vote to cease the Saudi-Emirati war on Yemen is a double sign of the status of Saudi Arabia and the future of the war of Yemen.

The Congress and the intelligence intervene to correct the American track when the presidency lives in a state of denial, and when it is difficult to correct it during the complexities against Russia on one hand and the complexities related to the security of Israel on the other hand, so they choose Saudi Arabia which failed in achieving its commitments and Yemen which has a dark image for America due to its brutal crimes. But the goal cannot be separated from the apparent repercussions; The cessation of the war on Yemen and the adjustment of the classification of Saudi Arabia politically and strategically have their repercussions on the balances of the confrontations in the region on which the American power and the size of its impact on making politics in the world depend, where Iran, Russia, China are present.

The attitudes of the escalating confrontations in Washington towards the President Trump which the midterm elections formed an opportunity to show them as an expression of the public opinion that presages the upcoming presidential elections, and the parallel international attitudes to resize the status of Saudi Arabia, moreover the attitudes which wonder about the future of Israel and what can it do in the light of the escalating of the Palestinian resistance and the growing increasing popular presence which supports the resistance and the intifada are signs that show that the time of change imposed by the victories of Syria, the steadfastness of Yemen, the stability of Palestine, the rise of Iran, the progress of Russia, and the growing capabilities of China is the time that cannot be denied by stubbornness, but it can be adapted and coexisted with its results, and to search for settlements, but when it is difficult to do so, it is possible resort to compromises.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

ديسمبر 14, 2018

– بمثل ما يصعب الفصل بين حروب المنطقة التي خاضتها واشنطن وحجم المكانة السعودية فيها، يصعب تخيّل تراجع المكانة السعودية وعدم تأثر مسارات هذه الحروب، كما يصعب تخيّل عدم تأثر المكانة المعاكسة لقوى محور المقاومة، خصوصاً إيران التي برر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب بالمواجهة معها، تمسكه بمكانة قوية للسعودية، وبالتوازي يصعب تخيل تقدّم مسار تسوية منصفة في اليمن تحفظ لأنصار الله دوراً مستقبلياً وازناً وحضوراً فاعلاً راهناً في صياغة الدولة الجديدة، وتنهي الرهان على الحرب التي خاضتها السعودية والإمارات ودعمتها واشنطن، دون أن يؤثر ذلك على مكانة إيران الإقليمية، ودون أن ينعكس على المسارات الموازية لحرب اليمن في المواجهة بين المحورين المتقابلين بتحالف واشنطن والرياض من جهة، وتحالف موسكو وطهران من جهة مقابلة.

– لم يعُد صعباً توصيف ما يجري بصفته تكريساً لمسار مزدوج، ينتهي من جهة بمكانة جديدة للسعودية في واشنطن تختلف عن تلك التي رسمها الرئيس ترامب، وشكل ولي العهد السعودي محمد بن سلمان حصان الرهان فيها، سواء في المواجهة مع إيران أو في حماية «إسرائيل»، أو في المشروع الجامع بين المهمتين المسمّى بصفقة القرن، وينتهي من جهة مقابلة بتسوية يمنية تخرج عبرها السعودية أضعف، وتُعاد صياغة الدولة اليمنية وفقاً لمعايير التوازن الذي فرشه صمود اليمنيين بوجه الحرب التي شنها تحالف السعودية والإمارات بدعم أميركي، ولعل تصويت الكونغرس على وقف دعم الحرب السعودية الإماراتية على اليمن، إشارة مزدوجة لمكانة السعودية ومستقبل حرب اليمن.

– يتدخّل الكونغرس والمخابرات لتصويب المسار الأميركي، عندما تعيش الرئاسة حال الإنكار، وحيث يصعب التصويب في نقاط التعقيد بوجه روسيا من جهة، وفي نقاط التعقيد المتصلة بأمن «إسرائيل» من جهة مقابلة، فيقع الاختيار على الخاصرتين الرخوتين، السعودية الفاشلة في تحقيق التزاماتها، واليمن حيث صورة أميركا السوداء بفعل الجرائم الوحشية، لكن الهدف لا يمكن أن يكون معزولاً عن الصلة بتداعيات بائنة في المسارين، فلا وقف حرب اليمن ولا تعديل تصنيف مكانة السعودية الائتمانية سياسياً واستراتيجياً، بلا تبعات على التوازنات الإجمالية في مواجهات المنطقة، التي يتوقف عليها ترسيم حدود القوة الأميركية، وحجم تأثيرها في صناعة السياسة على مستوى المنطقة، التي تتشارك فيها الحضور مع إيران، وعلى مستوى العالم الذي تتشارك فيه الحضور مع روسيا والصين أيضاً.

– الاتجاهات للمواجهة المتصاعدة داخل واشنطن للرئيس ترامب التي شكلت الانتخابات النصفية فرصة لتظهيرها كتعبير عن رأي عام شبابي ونخبوي يدقّ أبواب الانتخابات الرئاسية المقبلة، توازيها اتجاهات دولية في قلبها أميركا لتحجيم مكانة السعودية، واتجاهات تتساءل عن مستقبل ما تريده «إسرائيل» وما تستطيعه، في ظل تصاعد المقاومة الفلسطينية وتنامي الحضور الشعبي المتزايد الداعم للمقاومة والانتفاضة، إشارات تقول إن زمن التغيير الذي فرضته انتصارات سورية، وصمود اليمن، وثبات فلسطين، وصعود إيران، وتقدّم روسيا بقوة، وتنامي مقدرات الصين، هو زمن لا يمكن الالتفاف عليه بالتذاكي أو إنكاره بالعناد، بل يمكن التأقلم معه والتساكن مع نتائجه، والبحث عن تسويات الممكن معه، وحيث يستعصي ذلك يمكن ربط النزاع.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: America, American Aggression, AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Axis of Resistance, China, Deal of the Century, GCC, Intifada, Iran, Nasser Kandil, Palestine, Russia, Saudia, US Congress, USA, War on Syria, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen | Tagged: US Midterms |