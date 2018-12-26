Islington Council vs. Gilad Atzmon-UK Column News

December 22, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

A council that is on the brink of financial collapse was willing to spend tens of thousand of tax payers money hiring one of Britain’s most expensive law firms just to stop me playing saxophone with the Blockheads 4 days ahead of Christmas. Why? Because one ultra rightwing Pro Israeli activist complained that he would feel uncomfortable with me on stage. I guess that this sums up what British Labour 2018 is. Let’s hope they improve in 2019 but I don’t hold my breath.

Islington Council’s ban item starts at 26.35 with Mike Robinson and David Scott

To sign a petition in support of Gilad click here

Lodge a formal complaint: https://www.islington.gov.uk/contact-us/comments-and-complaints?status=inprogress

Email: assemblyhall@islington.gov.uk

Contact the Council: +4420 7527 2000

Support Gilad: https://donorbox.org/gilad-needs-additional-support

