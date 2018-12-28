Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (20 – 26 December 2018)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes, in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 20 – 26 December 2018.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip. 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a person with mobility impairment, were killed. 142 civilians, including 30 children, 2 women, 2 journalists and a paramedic were wounded; the injury of 2 of them was reported as serious. A child was killed and 5 civilians were wounded, including a journalist, in the West Bank.

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 39th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces killed 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a person with mobility impairment, and wounded 142 civilians, including 30 children, 2 women, 2 journalists, and a paramedic. The injury of 2 of those wounded was reported serious. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces killed a child and wounded 5 civilians, including a journalist.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces killed 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child and a person with disability. During the protest in eastern Shija’iyah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, the Israeli forces killed Mohammed Mo’in Jahjouh (16) who was hit with a bullet to the neck; and Abdel ‘Aziz Ibrahim ‘Abdel ‘Aziz Abu Sharia (28), from Gaza City, who was hit with a bullet to the abdomen in eastern Gaza and succumbed to his wounds hours later. In the central Gaza Strip, Maher ‘Atiyah Mohammed Yasin (40), from al-Nussairat refugee camp, who succumbed to wounds he sustained after being hit with a bullet to the head in eastern al-Bureij refugee camp, noting that he had suffered a mobility impairment since childhood. Moroever Ayman Munir Shubair was wounded with a bullet to the back and taken to hospital where his death was announced in the next day morning.

As part of using excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 142 civilians, including 30 children, 2 women, 2journalists, and a paramedic. The injury of 2 of those wounded was reported serious.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip between 20 and 26 December 2018 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 35 15 0 0 0 0 Gaza City 51 6 2 1 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 29 3 0 1 0 1 Khan Younis 16 2 0 0 1 0 Rafah 11 4 0 0 0 0 Total 142 30 2 2 1 2

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 12 incidents against fishermen. As a result, 2 fishing boats were drowned in Rafah Sea in the southern Gaza Strip while fishermen who were in the area managed to save the five fishermen who were on board.

In the West Bank, Qasem Mohammed al-‘Abasi was killed after fire was opened at a car travelled by 4 Palestinian civilians, who lost their way while heading to Ramallah in “Beit Eil” settlement established on the lands of al-Bireh. . The Israeli forces claimed that the car travelled by Qasem and his friends “sped up towards the soldiers who were at the settlement entrance, so the soldiers thought that the driver intended to carry out a run-over attack. They then opened fire at the car and wounded those who were inside.” The initial results of autopsy revealed that Qasem was hit with a bullet that penetrated his back and wounded the main artery and both lungs, causing his death. This has refuted the Israeli forces’ claims that the car was traveling towards the checkpoint as it was on its way back as confirmed by the eyewitnesses who was with Qasem and survived.

In the same context, during the reporting period 5 Palestinian civilians, including a journalist, were wounded in separate shooting incidents.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 66 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 similar incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 38 Palestinians, including 4 children, in the West Bank. Moreover, 18 others, including 2 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 25 and 26 December 2018, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the southern side of the coastline with Israel off “Zikim” Military base, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. The vehicles started levelling and combing the lands that were previously levelled amidst Israeli sporadic shooting. Neither casualties nor damage to the property was reported.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of settlement expansion and demolitions, on 25 December 2018, Israeli forces levelled 70 dunums in Amatin village, east of Qalqiliya, in favour of expanding the industrial area in “‘Emanuel” settlement. it should be noted that 1200 dunums from Amatin village were confiscated for expanding the abovementioned settlement, which was established as an outpost of 22 dunums on the lands of Deiristiya in 1983 and then continued to expand and annex hundreds of agricultural lands of Deiristaya, Jeenasafout and Amatin to become of an area of 1240 dunums, where 3200 settlers live.

On 26 December 2018, Israeli forces demolished a commercial facility used as a car repair shop at the entrance to al-Laban al-Shariqyah village, south of Nablus, claiming it was built without a license in Area C. The facility belonging to Raja Daraghmah is a yard of 120 square meters and surrounded by a brick wall.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, PCHR’s fieldworkers in the West Bank documented 5 attacks that were carried out by the Israeli settlers during the reporting period. As a result, a shepherd was hit with a stone to the head and sustained a fracture in the skull. Moreover, dozens of lands were levelled in Ramallah and al-Bireh and Bethlehem, and a mobile house was placed on the lands of Batir village, west of Bethlehem, in a prelude to establish a new settlement outpost in the area.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 20 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Ra’fat Tareq al-‘Issawiyi and his son Fadi, and Ahmed Abu Remilah.

At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to prisoner Mohamed Salah al-Deen and then arrested his mother Kefah Salah al-Deen. The Israeli forces interrogated her for few hours in an investigation center and then released her.

On Sunday, 23 December 2018, Israeli forces raided al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They arrested the Jerusalemite activists Nazam Abu Romuz and then took him to an investigation center.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 25 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Tour village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Thaier Abu Sbitan, Ameer Khowis, Yousef Abu al-Hawa, Mohanad Ahmed Khowis, Mohamed Naji Abu Jum’a, Mohamed ‘Ali Abu Ghannam, and Yousef Abu Laban.

At approximately 02:30 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into al-Mukaber Mount area, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Omar Saleh Abu Deheem and Karam Raied ‘Owisat.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nedal Da’nah and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30 on Wednesday, 26 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into Baten al-Hawa neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched 3 houses belonging to al-Rajbi family, from which they arrested Ahmed Eyad al-Rajbi (13) Hamza Zuhair al-Rajbi (16) and Yousef Maher al-Rajbi (20). The 3 arrested persons were then taken to detention facilities “al-Maskobiyia”, west of the city, in order to investigate them. The arrested persons were accused of throwing stones and Molotov cocktail at the Israeli soldiers.

House Demolitions and Notices:

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 25 December 2018, Israeli forces levelled around 70 dunums belonging to Amateen village, east of Qalqiliyia, in favor of expanding the industrial area in “Emmanuel “settlement. The levelled lands belong to Ibrahim Mohamed Ibrahim Sawan and Rashid Hussain Sawan. It should be noted that Amateen village lost over 1200 dunums of its lands in favor of expanding the abovementioned settlement from the southern side of the village. Amateen village is an extension of Wadi Qena where “Emmanuel “settlement were established on an area of 22 dunums. During 10 years, “Emmanuel” settlement has extended and became around 1240 dunums, sheltering around 3200 settlers.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces confiscated an agricultural tractor belonging to ‘Isaa Yunis Abu ‘Arram (44) while plowing his land located in ‘Ain al-Baidah area near al-Tawanah village, south of Hebron. ‘Isaa’s land is surrounded by “Avigal“settlement. The Israeli forces confiscated the tractor under the pretext of working in military area.

At approximately 16:15 on Wednesday, 26 December 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into the entrance to al-Laban eastern village, which is located on Ramallah—Nablus Street, south of Nablus. The Israeli bulldozer demolished a commercial facility for repairing vehicles. The 120sqaure-meter facility belongs to Rajaa Mousa ‘Ali Daraghmah and surrounded by one-meter-high wall built with bricks. The facility was demolished under the pretext of non-licensing in area classified as Area C.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 20 December 2018, a group of Israeli settlers, from “Ateret“ settlement established on Um Safa and ‘Atara villages’ lands, north of Ramallah, levelled agricultural lands belonging to the residents of Um Safa village. Those lands are located in the outskirts of the village and the Israeli settlers attempt to seize them. The village residents gathered and confronted the settlers. Clashes erupted between them and continued for 3 consecutive hours, but no injuries among Palestinian civilians were reported.

On Friday, 21 December 2018, a group of Israeli settlers levelled a plot of land in al-Khimar area, northwest of Bethlehem, to rehabilitate 1-kilometer dirt road and access to a plot of land seized by the Israeli authorities months ago. The Israeli authorities aims at building settlement outpost in the area. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian civilians arrived at the area and prevented the Israeli bulldozer from completing its work. Moreover, altercations and hand-to-hand fighting occurred between the Palestinian civilians and Israeli settlers. Following that, the Israeli police arrived at the area and prevented Israeli settlers from completing their work. On Monday, 24 December 2018, a group of Israeli settlers placed mobile house (caravan) in the abovementioned area. Local sources said that a group of Israeli settlers, under the Israeli forces’ protection, moved into al-Khimar area and placed a caravan as a prelude to establish a settlement outpost. The local sources added that the Israeli forces prevented Palestinian civilians and the lands’ owners from access their lands. it should be noted that the Israeli settlers built a settlement road few days ago, but then the Palestinian civilians confronted them and prevented them from completing their work.

At approximately 11:00 on Wednesday, 26 December 2018, Mofeed Shaker Hejjah (65), from Barqah village, northwest of Nablus, sustained bruises and wounds to his head after throwing stones at him by Israeli settlers. Mofeed was attacked while breeding livestock in Bab al-Wad area near the abovementioned settlement. He was then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment. When he arrived at the hospital, doctors referred him to operations room because his skull was fractured.

Recommendations to the International Community:

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC to continue to investigate the Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and grave violations in the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

