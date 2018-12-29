Turkey: Syrian Kurds ‘Have No Right’ to Seek Help from Damascus

Posted on December 29, 2018

Turkey flag

December 28, 2018

Turkey on Friday said Syrian Kurdish militants “does not have the right” to appeal to Damascus for help to counter a threatened Turkish offensive in the north.

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) “controlling the area with arms does not have the right or power to make a statement or invite other elements on behalf of the local population,” the Turkish defense ministry said.

“We warn all sides to stay away from provocative actions and making statements that will bring further instability to the region,” the ministry said in a statement.

Syrian government forces on Friday entered the strategic northern city of Manbij, held by the YPG since recapturing the area from the ISIL Takfiri group in 2016.

The Kurdish militants had said they invited government troops “to assert control over the areas our forces have withdrawn from, particularly in Manbij, and to protect these areas against a Turkish invasion”.

Source: AFP

 

Related Videos

Filed under: Erdogan, Turkey, Wars for Israel

