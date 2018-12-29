Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

On December 28, the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) released an official statement inviting the Damascus government to assert control of the areas, from which YPG units had allegedly withdrawn, in particular Manbij. The YPG added that the decision is caused by the Turkish threat and that the group will concentrate its efforts on combating ISIS.

Syrian troops reportedly started entering the town of Manbij in the morning of the same day.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) have continued concentrating troops and military equipment near the Syrian border. According to fresh reports, the TAF has deployed at least 10 M60T battle tanks and several armored vehicles in the province of Kilis.

On December 27, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the reopening of the country’s embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Abdul Hakim al-Nuaimi was appointed as the UAE’s charge d’affaires in Damascus.

The reopening of the UAE embassy in Syria is another important step in the framework of the broader efforts of the Damascus government to restore its role in the region. Furthermore, this confirms that the UAE sees the Assad government as a legitimate government of Syria. This is something what the UAE’s key ally, the US, has repeatedly challenged by its statements and actions.

Russian companies are reportedly planning to construct an airport in the city of Tartus, as well as joint Syrian-Russian plant to produce vaccines within a framework of agreements signed during the 11th session of the Syrian-Russian Intergovernmental Commission held on December 14th in Damascus. Other notable bilateral projects include rebuilding the car tires’ factory and construction of a new cement plant.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The situation around Manbij has still not been cleared up, despite an agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA). While the spokesperson for the Syrian Arab Army announced that Manbij would be under the control of the government, a source in the area told Al-Masdar that the military has yet to move into the city itself. The source said that the Syrian Arab Army has deployed to the outskirts of Manbij, but they will remain outside the city until further notice. Meanwhile, just north of Manbij, the Turkish-backed rebels of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jaysh Al-Islam have amassed a large force and declared the start of their operation. The two rebel groups have not launched any attack on Manbij and it is very unlikely that they will strike the city, given that the Syrian Arab Army and U.S. Coalition is present.

