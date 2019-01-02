America’s Deplorable State Revisited

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Stephen Lendman

Departing White House chief of staff John Kelly reportedly told aides a number of times that Trump isn’t up to the task of being president and commander-in-chief of America’s military.

Who is? Nothing prepares anyone to serve as head of state for a powerful nation operating globally, notably the US, a one-party state with two extremist right wings.

Republicans and undemocratic Dems are cookie cutouts of each other on geopolitical and domestic issues mattering most.

The problem with America is how it’s been governed from inception – of, by, and for its privilege class exclusively. Individuals considered presidential material are all about their willingness to go along with the dirty system.

The Pentagon and US intelligence community run the nation’s geopolitical agenda, Wall Street its economic and financial policies – the White House, Congress, and the courts going along.

Trump was co-opted straightaway after triumphing over Hillary. He’s a front man for dark forces running things, the same thing for all US presidents.

Vladimir Putin earlier explained how Washington’s dirty system works, saying US presidents “come and go, but politics stays the same at all times.” Do you know why,” he asked?

“Because of the powerful (entrenched) bureaucracy,” he stressed. “When a person is elected (US president), he may have some ideas.”

“Then people with briefcases arrive, well dressed, wearing dark suits, just like mine, except for the red tie, since they wear black or dark blue ones.”

“These people start explaining how things are done. And instantly, everything changes. This is what happens with every” new US president.

Names and faces change. Deplorable policies continue like always. Presidents have very little wiggle room in the overall scheme of things.

They have a choice – either go along or risk impeachment or removal from office by something more sinister.

Trump’s problem is he was supposed to lose, not triumph over Hillary, the major media favorite. In office he’s been unable to overcome the cross he continues to bear – his deplorable agenda aside, serving America’s military, industrial, military, security complex, including Wall Street and other war-profiteers.

In his interview with the LA Times, John Kelly said his 17 months as White House chief of staff is best judged by what Trump didn’t do, a whopper of an overstatement and then some.

DLT campaigned against wasting trillions of dollars on imperial wars. He promised to “fight for (all Americans) with every breath in (his) body, and never, ever let you down.”

The myth of the anti-establishment candidate vanished straightaway after his inauguration.

He broke every populist promise made during his tenure so far, mocking what responsible governance is all about – proving he’s a dirty politician like most others in Washington, responsible for enormous harm on countless millions of people at home and abroad.

As White House chief of staff, retired 4-star marine corps general Kelly opposed his announced troop pullout from Syria and partial one from Afghanistan.

He failed to explain that wherever the US shows up, it’s a hostile invader responsible for mass slaughter and destruction, the highest of high crimes Kelly supports – earlier as a field commander, then as Homeland Security director and White House chief of staff.

He dissuaded, “block(ed) or divert(ed) the president on dozens of matters large and small,” according to the LA Times, including his campaign pledge to withdraw from NATO – an alliance for naked aggression, not defense following the Soviet Union’s dissolution.

Kelly is stepping down after 17 months on the job, what he called a “bone-crushing (one),” the “worst (one) in the world,” serving as Trump’s gatekeeper/consigliere, the way it is for all US presidents.

No matter who serves as head of state, in key White House staff positions, and as congressional power brokers, Washington’s deplorable agenda remains unchanged.

It’s the same whether Republicans or undemocratic Dems run things – not a dime’s worth of difference between them on issues mattering most.

