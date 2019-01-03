Netanyahu Reaches Out to Wahhabis, says israel (apartheid state) is Ally to those Against Iran

Posted on by michaellee2009

Netanyahu Reaches Out to Wahhabis, says Israel is Ally to those Against Iran

Paul Antonpolous – Fort Russ News Jan 1, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Arab countries see Israel as an “indispensable ally” to fight Iran and the jihadist group Daesh [ISIS].

This assessment, he told Brazil’s Globo TV during a visit to Rio de Janeiro, caused “a revolution in relations with the Arab world.”

The comments came as Israel intensified airstrikes on Iranian positions in neighboring Syria, and how Israel digested an abrupt decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw US troops from Syria.

Netanyahu has repeatedly warned that Iran is trying to develop nuclear weapons to destroy the Zionist entity.

Israel, he said, has been active in fighting “radical Islam, violent Islam – whether it is led by radical Shiites led by Iran or led by radical Sunnis led by Daesh and al-Qaeda.”

He however forgot to mention that the states he is reaching out to, such as Saudi Arabia, are the biggest backers of radical terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

“Unfortunately, we have not made any progress with the Palestinians. Half of them are already under the weapon of Iran and radical Islam,” Netanyahu added.

Asked if he could think of sitting with an Iranian leader to talk about peace, Netanyahu replied: “If Iran remains committed to our destruction, the answer is no.”

The only way, he said, would be “if Iran undergoes a total transformation.”

Netanyahu is in Brazil to attend on Tuesday the inauguration of the new Zionist president of the largest Latin American country, Jair Bolsonaro.

Parallel to the ceremony, Netanyahu is expected to hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is also among visiting dignitaries.

They are expected to discuss the withdrawal of US troops from Syria and Iranian activities in the Middle East.

Brazil will definitely transfer its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, leaving only the the date of the transfer, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during his visit to Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s not a question of ‘if,’ but ‘when,’” Netanyahu told members of the Jewish community in Rio, his office said in a statement Sunday.

The embassy issue is hovering over Netanyahu’s visit to Brazil, the first ever by an Israeli prime minister.

Source

