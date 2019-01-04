Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (27 December 2018 – 02 January 2019)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes, in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 27 December 2018 – 02 January, 2019.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip. A disabled Palestinian was killed in eastern Khan Younis, while 25 civilians, including 5 children, a woman, a journalist, and 2 paramedics, were wounded; the injury of one of them was reported as serious.

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 40th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian with a disability, and wounded 25 civilians, including 5 children, a woman, a journalist, and 2 paramedics. The injury of 1 of those wounded was reported serious. In the West Bank, the Israeli forces wounded 3 civilians; one of them sustained serious wounds.

In the Gaza Strip, on the 40th Friday, 28 December 2018, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian with a disability in excessive use of force against Palestinian protestors in eastern Gaza Strip, though the demonstrations scaled back for the ninth week in a row and most means usually used during the demonstrations were almost absent since the beginning of the Return and Breaking the Siege March 8 months ago. According to PCHR’s documentation, the civilian killed was the 8th one of the persons with disabilities, who were killed by the Israeli forces during those demonstrations.

As part of using excessive force against the peaceful protesters along the Gaza Strip borders, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 25 civilians, including 5 children, a woman, a journalist, and 2 paramedics. The injury of 1 of those wounded was reported serious.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip between 27 December 2018 – 02 January 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gaza City 10 2 0 1 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 8 1 1 0 2 0 Khan Younis 8 1 1 0 2 0 Rafah 6 2 0 0 0 1 Total 25 5 1 1 2 1

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. Those attacks during the reporting period resulted in the arrest of 2 fishermen and confiscation of their boat.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 31 December 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the agricultural lands in eastern Deir al-Balah and al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. While no farmers were reported wounded, they had to leave their work behind in their lands.

During the reporting period, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Rafah, opened fire at the shepherds and agricultural lands 17 times, forcing the farmers to leave their agricultural lands. However, no casualties were reported.

As part of the airstrikes, on 29 December 2018, Israeli helicopters fired a missile at a military site belonging to the Palestinian armed groups, southwest of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained damage, but no casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, during the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 3 Palestinian civilians, including one of them sustaining serious wounds, in separate shooting incidents.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 68 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 similar incursions into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 54 Palestinians, including 9 children, in the West Bank. Moreover, 14 others, including 2 children, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the Gaza Strip, on 28 December 2018, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the western side of border fence with Israel in eastern al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces continued to create a Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of house demolitions and demolition notices, on 02 January 2018, Israeli munipality bulldozers demolished a house belonging to Hamzah al-Mughrabi in Qalendia village, north of occupied Jerusalem, under the pretext of building without a license. The 1-storey house that is built on an area of 100 square meters was rented by al-Mughrabi Family of 6 members, including a person with a disability. It should be noted that the house was built 5 years ago and its owner managed to delay the demolition many times, attempting to obtain a license from the competent authorities. Moreover, the Israeli municipality imposed on him a construction fine of NIS 35,000 and another NIS 30,000 as expenses for the municipal teams.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of settlement crimes and demolitions, on 31 December 2018, Israeli forces uprooted 50 olive trees planted 3 years ago and iron beams fixed in the vicinity of the land and confiscated them. The olive trees belonging to Sa’id al-‘Amour (55), from Kherbet al-Rakiz in eastern Yata, south of Hebron, were uprooted claiming that the land which was reclaimed and planted with trees is classified within the State Lands where any work is banned unless there was a prior authorization from the Israeli authorities.

On 02 January 2019, Israeli forces confiscated a mobile room (caravan) belonging to Belal Fanoun (50) from Kherbet Khelet ‘Adas in northern Bethlehem.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, on 28 December 2018, an Israeli settler from “Ramat Yishai” settlement outpost attacked Hatem Muhtaseb (25), from Tal al-Rumeidah neighborhood in central Hebron, when he was on his way to buy medicine from a pharmacy in Bab al-Zaweyah area. As a result, al-Muhtaseb sustained bruises and one of his teeth was broken.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 01:30 on Thursday, 27 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Adam al-Reshiq (17) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30 on Sunday, 30 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested 2 civilians, including a child. The arrested civilians identified as Yazan Mohamed al-Froukh (16) and Zuhair Khadir al-Rajbi (48) were taken to an investigation center for interrogation.

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 31 December 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Mukaber Mount area, south of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ashraf Salem ‘Owisat and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Kamal Gharablah and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Diyaa Mohamed ‘Ali and Ayman ‘Adwi Da’ajnah and then arrested both of them.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into many neighborhoods in occupied Eat Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested ‘Alaa al-Haddad, Marwan Najeeb and Subhi Najeeb.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-Zaytoun Mount area ( al-Tour), east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses, from which they arrested Yousef Sami Abu al-Hawa, Hisham Abu al-Hawa and Ameen Khadir Abu al-Hawa.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Halaiqah and then arrested him, taking him to an unknown destination.

House Demolitions and Notices:.

At approximately 06:00 on Wednesday, 02 January 2019, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and police officers and accompanied with the Israeli Municipality staff and a digger moved into Qalandia village, north of occupied Jerusalem. They surrounded a house belonging to Hamza al-Moghrabi and gave him few minutes to vacate the house content. After that, the Israeli bulldozer completely demolished the house under the pretext of non-licensing. The 100-sqaure-meter house, which was comprised of 1 floor and rented by al-Moghrabi Family, was sheltering 6 members, including a child with disabilities. It should be noted that the abovementioned house was built 5 years ago and his owner managed to delay the demolition many times. He was also attempting to license the house from the component authorities. The Israeli Municipality imposed a fine on him estimated at NIS 35.000 and he paid NIS 30.000 for the municipality staff as demolition costs.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 10:00 on Monday, 31 December 2018, Israeli forces backed by military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Kherbit al-Rakeez, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli soldiers deployed in the vicinity of al-Kherbah while the Israeli Civil Administration officers uprooted around 50 olive trees planted 3 years ago, damaged iron beams fixed on the plot of land and then confiscated them. The uprooted trees belong to Sa’ied Mohamed Rabba’ al-‘Imour (55). The trees were uprooted, claiming that that land, which was reclaimed and planted with trees, is classified as “ State Land” and working in it is forbidden without taking a prior permit from the Israeli authorities.

At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 02 January 2018, Israeli forces backed by 3 military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a mounted-crane truck moved into Kherbit Khelet al-‘Adas, north of Bethlehem. The soldiers deployed in the southern area of al-Kherbah and then confiscated a mobile room (caravan) from a plot of land belonging to Belal hmed Fanoun (50).

Around the same time, Israeli forces backed by 3 military vehicles and accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration moved into Nahaleen village, west of Bethlehem. They stationed in the western area of the village, where the Israeli Civil Administration officers handed Samer Fayiz Shakarnah notices to stop construction work in his 130-sqauremeter an under-construction house, under the pretext of non-licensing. Moreover, Shareef Musallam Najajrah received a notice to stop construction work in an agricultural room under the pretext of non-licensing.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

At approximately 18:30 on Friday, 28 December 2018, an Israeli settler, from “ Ramat Yashai’” settlement outpost, attacked Hatem Sameeh Moussa Mohtasseb (25), from al-Ramadiah neighborhood in central Hebron, while he was heading to a pharmacy in Bab al-Zawya area to buy medicine. As a result, Hatem sustained bruises and some of his teeth got broken. The aforementioned civilian said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “At approximately 18:25 on Friday, 28 December 2018, I was in my house that is located in al-Ramidah neighborhood in central Hebron, classified as area (h2), and then headed on foot to checkpoint (56) which leads to Bab al-Zawia area in order to buy medicine from the pharmacy. Forty meters away from my house, when I turned left to the intersection, I saw 12 settlers in their thirties. I recognized the extremist “Baruch Marzel”, who is well-known in the neighborhood. The other settlers were also holding rifles. I wanted to return home for fear of attacking me, but they were already 4 meters away from me. Meanwhile, I went to the right side of the road to get away from them, but they followed me and stopped in the middle of the way. I stopped on the side of the road near Abu ‘Aisha’s family stores. After that, one of them approached me, punched me in the mouth and slapped me several times on the face. I ran in the opposite direction where several Israeli soldiers stood still at the checkpoint watching what was happening to me. I talked to them in Arabic, but nobody cared to what I said. The settlers went on their way to “‘Ramat Yashai”’. I called my father and told him what happened. Few minutes after my father arrived, several civilians gathered around while I was bleeding from the mouth. The settler “Marzel” came back and seemed unaware of what happened then followed the other settlers.”

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, land theft, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |