Islamic Movement in Nigeria: Anti-imperialism Organization in Africa

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Harun Elbinawi

Imperialism is a system in which a rich and powerful country controls the instrument of leadership and by extension the resources of other less powerful countries, or a desire for control over other countries.

Imperialism and neo-colonialism are two faces of the same coin. Due to intense pressure from Nationalists, greedy European colonialists were forced to leave Africa but they never left. They later engineered coups and counter-coups to impose their puppets to facilitate their continue looting of African resources.

Dear Friends, please check the mineral resources map of the African continent. Africa is among the richest continents in terms of resources but it is the poorest continent in the world. Why? The rich African resources are being looted by the greedy imperialist directly or via their lackeys who are head of government of African countries.

My country, Nigeria, is rich in mineral resources that included Crude Oil but today Nigeria is the extreme capital of the whole world. The funds that should have been used for developmental purposes were looted by corrupt leaders and deposited in Western financial institutions for safe keeping. Nigeria, a country of more than 180 million in population, can only provide 4,000MW of electricity. Funds earmarked for power were looted and there is no single person in jail for that.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky is an Anti-imperialism organization. The IMN awakens Nigerians and Africans of the ills of imperialism and neo-colonialism and call on Africans to free the continent of this scourge. There were great African anti-imperialism leaders in the past. Great Heroes such as Patrick Lumumba, Thomas Sankara etc. all murdered by the greedy and arrogant imperialist.

The recent brutal and genocidal attack of the Islamic Movement by the Buhari regime that resulted in the inhuman slaughter of more than one thousand innocent children, women and men in Zaria in December 2015 was a desperate quest to extinguish this anti-imperialism light in Africa. For more than 20 years now, whenever any government assume power in Nigeria, three entities [US, Saudi Arabia & the “Israeli” regime] send security reports against Sheikh Zakzaky and the Islamic Movement. We have it on credible information that since 2004 the US regime via the CIA have IMN desk at the American embassy in Abuja. A desk dedicated to the Islamic Movement.

In order to perpetuate imperialism looting of African resources, the arrogant imperialist considered organizations such as the Islamic Movement as a threat to them and they always plan on how to either cripple or destroy such organizations. The main reason of the brutal and inhuman Zaria genocide. The Saudi regime was the front of the Zaria genocide but if the mask is removed the greedy imperialists are behind the mask.

On a Final note, Africans need to wake up and take this rich continent back from the greedy agents of imperialism and neo-colonialism that has impoverished Africans. African resources should be for Africans not for the greedy Western imperialists.

Source: elbinawi.wordpress.com

elbinawi.wordpress.com

“Investors are falling over themselves to come and do business in Nigeria” -President Buhari

1st October 2016 marked the 56th year anniversary of Nigerian independence from British colonialism and as its customary the Leader of the country addressed the country to commemorate such important occasion. This year President Buhari addressed the nation but his speech was full of questions instead of addressing Nigerian problems.

The above excerpt quotation was from the speech and all Nigerians knows that what the President said was not correct. Investors are not trooping into Nigeria at the moment, infact investors are leaving Nigeria due to the bad state of the economy. The Nigerian economy is in deep recession and the pilots of the economy are responsible but the same pilots are using Clerics in Northern Nigeria to deceive the masses that God is to be blame for their plight. If the economy is healthy and developing these people would have praise President Buhari but now that the economy is bad and in recession they are blaming God!

In his Independence Day speech President Buhari also said that his government had defeated the Boko Haram insurgency last December. Nigerians especially those in Northeast know that this is not true. Nigerians are still attack, kill and maimed in the Northeast to this day.

What actually happened in Nigeria last December was the inhuman Zaria massacre of IMN members that was ordered by President Buhari to serve a foreign imperialist agenda that has the Saudi Wahhabi regime as a front. More than one thousand Nigerians that included women, children and the aged were brutally murdered by the Nigerian army in less than 48 hours and their death bodies dumped in mass graves. The Saudi King immediately called President Buhari to congratulate him. President Buhari tried to defend the massacre at the earliest period but he is now trying to distance himself from it since the world had rejected their narration and condemned the inhuman massacre.

The Buhari administration is turning out to be the biggest catastrophe in the history of Nigeria. President Buhari ignorantly assumed that if he is loyal to Western imperialism then they will grant him all his wishes. He should have studied the life of former Iraqi despot Saddam Hussein and his relationship with Western imperialism. One day the same West will deliver Buhari and his murderous gang to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for their role in the Zaria massacre.

The true Nigerian situation is that the economy is in a very bad state, people are dying of hunger, inflation is high, unemployment is high, suicidal rate have increase and the Nigerian currency is freely falling against the US dollars. Nigeria today needs a responsible leader who will face these challenges and addressed these problems and not a President who will be lying to them.

On a last note, I want to remind President Buhari that God is just and will surely punish all those who mass-murdered His servants and dumped their bodies in mass graves. To all Nigerians ” Happy Independence Day anniversary!”

Harun Elbinawi

elbinawi@yahoo.com

Elbinawi.WordPress.com

#IMN: Anti-imperialism Organization in Africa Imperialism is a system in which a rich and powerful country controls the instrument of leadership and by extension the resources of other less powerful countries, or a desire for control over other countries. Imperialism and neo-colonialism are two faces of the same coin. Due to intense pressure from Nationalists, greedy European colonialists were forced to leave Africa but they never left. They later engineered coups and counter-coups to impose their puppets to facilitate their continue looting of African resources. Dear Friends, please check the mineral resources map of the African continent. Africa is among the riches continent in terms of resources but Africans are the poorest continent in the world. The question is why? The rich African resources are being looted by the greedy imperialist directly or via their lackeys who are head of government of African countries. My country, Nigeria, is rich in mineral resources that included Crude Oil but today Nigeria is the extreme capital of the whole world. The Funds that should have been used for developmental purposes were looted by corrupt leaders and deposited in Western financial institutions for safe keeping. Nigeria that is a country of more than 180 million in population can only provide 4,000MW of electricity. Funds earmarked for power were looted and there is no single person in jail for that. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky is an Anti-imperialism organization. The Islamic Movement awaken Nigerians and Africans of the ills of imperialism and neo-colonialism and call on Africans to free the continent of this scourge. There were great African anti-imperialism leaders in the past. Great Heroes such as Patrick Lumumba, Thomas Sankara etc. all murdered by the greedy and arrogant imperialist. The recent brutal and genocidal attack of the Islamic Movement by the Buhari regime that resulted in the inhuman slaughter of more than one thousand innocent children, women and men in Zaria in December 2015 was a desperate quest to extinguish this anti-imperialism light in Africa. For more than 20 years now, whenever any government assume power in Nigeria three entities (US, Saudi Arabia & the Israeli regime) send security reports against Sheikh Zakzaky and the Islamic Movement. We have it on credible information that Since 2004 the US regime via the #CIA have IMN desk at the American embassy in Abuja. A desk dedicated to the Islamic Movement. In order to perpetuate imperialism looting of African resources, the arrogant imperialist considered organizations such as the Islamic Movement as a threat to them and they always plan on how to either cripple or destroy such organizations. The main reason of the brutal and inhuman Zaria genocide. The Saudi regime was the front of the Zaria genocide but if the mask is removed the greedy imperialists are behind the mask. On a Final note, Africans need to #WakeUp and take this rich continent back from the greedy agents of imperialism and neo-colonialism that has impoverished Africans. African resources should be for Africans not for the greedy Western imperialists. #FreeZakZaky Harun Elbinawi

elbinawi@yahoo.com Friday Reflection: Be Principled & Do Not Be a Reactionary Friday Reflection: Be Principled & Do Not Be a Reactionary “In Islam, everything is a prelude to making true human beings. If this creature is left to itself, it will ruin and destroy the whole world.” #ImamKhomeini (ra) When the savage Saudi regime sponsored and financed the brutal and inhuman slaughter of 1000+ innocent and defenseless civilians in Zaria in December 2015, they asked their paid Nigerian agents to be shouting “Shia Kafir (Shia are infidels)”. They were expecting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria to reciprocate and be saying “Sunni Kafir” or even “Wahhabi Kafir” but that never happened. Members of the Islamic Movement continue to promote and propagate the true teachings of Islam. They continue to chin out the eternal and unmatchable words of Imam Ali (as) – words that are only surpassed by the Quran and sayings of the seal of all Prophets and Messenger of God (sa). When the notorious Child-killer and mass grave digger Elrufai recruited Shia traitors and asked them to question the authenticity of the Shia-ness of members of the Islamic Movement, they were not dignified with an answer. The murderous terrorist Elrufai buried Shia children alive in Mando mass grave according to Amnesty international. It is a yearly tradition for Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky to provide food items to his neighbors during the Ramadan Fast. After the Zaria genocide he instructed that the tradition should not only continue but should be expanded to include more people. After the Zaria genocide, the Buhari regime recruited some of the neighbors of Sheikh Zakzaky to spread lies and fake propaganda against him and the Islamic Movement. But despite all these, Sheikh Zakzaky insisted that they should be provided with food items during Ramadan. The path of greatness is to be principled in life. Be guided with the set of Principles as coded in the Quran if you are a Muslim. And like wise the Bible for Christians. Never be a reactionary who is guided by the reactions to the actions of others. Imagine reacting to the actions of bloodthirsty Wahhabi barbarians like Buhari, Elrufai, Buratai and gang! One will end up burying children in mass graves at night. Prophet Muhammad (sa) had a Jewish neighbor who frequently dumped all their refuse in the house of the Prophet. If people complained the Prophet will say do not talk. The Prophet used to personally evacuate the refuse dump. Then one day the Prophet did not see refuse dump. The next day no refuse dump. The Prophet went to his Neighbor’s house and asked. He was told his Jewish neighbor was sick. The Prophet prayed for quick recovery. This was how that his neighbor embraced Islam. This is the true Islam. Violent and bloodthirsty Wahhabism is not Islam. This is a deviation that has today produced all the murderous terrorists that are killing the innocent in the name of Islam. Jumu’at Mubarak to Muslims and bless Weekend to All Friends! #FreeZakZaky #ElbinawiTweets Adeyanju Deji – Hero of Freedom Adeyanju Deji – Hero of Freedom We fixed an appointment. We did not used the phones because all our phone lines were bugged by the oppressive and tyrannical Buhari regime. A regime of wicked mass murderers and notorious Child-killers. I arrived Abuja for the appointment. I made contact with Prince Adeyanju Deji. He told me he is at the Venue of the Daily #FreeZakzaky Sit-down protest. I proceeded to the protest venue. I saw Adeyanju Deji given speech in Hausa Language about the illegal and unlawful detention of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his injured wife. We waited until the end of the day event then he came towards me. We finally met. We embraced with tears in both our eyes. It was the tears of brotherhood that was created since the creation of Adam and Eve. I said “Thank you, we are grateful of your support!” Other members of the Free Sheikh Zakzaky campaign committee were also there. Sheikh AbdulRahman Yola, Dr Shuaibu Musa, Muhammad Ibrahim Gamawa etc were all there. They were happy to see me again since my return for 3 months stay in Iran. We left the venue with Adeyanju Deji and he insisted he will take us out for Lunch before our meeting. He took us to a Restaurant with good Nigerian Dishes. We all ate. Then we moved to the business of the day. President Buhari was then on medical tourism in London. Adeyanju Deji suggested that we take the Free Sheikh Zakzaky campaign to his door step in London. One thing President Buhari is scared of is international attention. This wicked mass murderer love to slaughter innocent and defenseless women and children in the Deep land of Zaria and dumped their dead bodies in mass graves at night. We instantly planned the protest. Adeyanju Deji made contact with some Nigerians who are based in London for their support. They gave their full support. A Free Sheikh Zakzaky protest will be stage in front of the house President Buhari is staying in London from night till mourning for three days. The tyrant will not sleep for wickedly disobeying the judgement of a Nigerian court. Adeyanju Deji and two members of the Islamic Movement will leave Nigeria for UK to coordinate the protest. He suggested that I should be one of the two. I told him that is not possible as my broken leg has not healed. I asked about Visa? He said the then British Ambassador to Nigeria is his close friend. He said we will contact the BBC to fully cover the protest. We made a rough estimate that the program will cost 5,000 British Pounds. I promised to make contacts and raised the money within that short period of time. When we are about to depart Adeyanju Deji said the Evil tyrant Buhari will arrest us when he return to Nigeria. I told him that it will be a great honor to share the same prison with him. And we parted. This was how I first met this Hero of Freedom. A Christian, A true follower of Jesus (as). The fact that he is presently in the dungeon of the wicked mass murderer tyrant Buhari underlined his justice-seeking credentials. Today (03/01/2019) the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky will honor this Hero for justice. Adeyanju Deji has attended Free Sheikh Zakzaky protest that the Nigerian army shot at the peaceful protesters. He is fearless, a brave Lion. #FreeDejiAdeyanju

#FreeDejiAdeyanjuNow Harun Elbinawi

elbinawi@yahoo.com A Government Spy in the Movement: A Government Spy in the Movement: From the Photo the Lady you are seeing with the Nigerian army chief Buratai was a Spy for the Nigerian regime in the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky. Her name is Hajiya Rabi. She hails from Mararraban Jos, Kaduna state. She was one of the Spies planted in the Movement by government for a very long time. At some point, she was one of the closest Aides to the wife of Sheikh Zakzaky. However, she disappeared mysteriously from the Movement shortly before the #ZariaGenocide. She was a sleeping mole planted by the regime inside the Movement. Those shameless rascals that blocked the road for the Nigerian army chief Buratai were also moles in the Movement. The Buhari regime needed an Alibi to attack the Movement, eliminate the leading lights of the Movement and destroy the Iconic Zaria Husseiniya. Their moles in the Movement gave them the Alibi by blocking the road. None of them was killed and no one charged with road blockade by the Buhari Regime. The brutal and inhuman Zaria genocide was pre-planned with set goals and objectives. It was executed using the foolish pretext of “road blockade”. This underlined the thuggish nature of those that executed the Zaria genocide. When did road blockade lead to the murder of more than one thousand innocent children, women and men? The Spy, Hajiya Rabi, got millions of Naira from them and she joined politics and contested for a seat in the House of Representatives. She lost in the party primaries after spending huge money. Now she is mostly seen in the company of the Nigerian army chief Buratai and Kaduna state Governor Elrufai. Last year some youths called one of the members of the #FreeZakZaky campaign committee that they want to see him for an important issue. They introduced themselves but he knew no one of them but because they said the issue is important he asked them to meet him in a neutral venue. When they came they told him that they had secured enough weapons to start eliminating the murderous criminals who executed the Zaria genocide. He asked them who gave them the weapons? They were silent. He asked them who ordered them? They were silent. He told them that government agents gave them those weapons and the same people will come and arrest them, then parade them as terrorists working to kill people for the Movement. He told them that we do not kill people and that they should return those weapons to the person that gave them. There are many Hajiya Rabis in the Movement. Members of the Islamic Movement should be very careful of these spies and moles of the enemy. They plant them to achieve certain objectives. The murderous terrorists who executed the Zaria genocide had failed and they failed woefully without realizing any of their objectives but they are presently desperate. We should be careful. Harun Elbinawi

elbinawi@yahoo.com Nigerian Shia Traitors are not followers of Imam Khamenei When the Palestinian Resistance visited Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei yesterday his advice to them was: “If you #Resist, you will gain victory. As long as #Resistance exists, the decline and perishing process of the Zionist regime will continue.” When people are face with gross oppression and injustice the only option for the #Free is to Resist the monstrous evil. Never kneel to wicked tyrants and bloodthirsty oppressors. The Nigerian Shia traitors want us to kneel to wicked mass murderer tyrant Buhari and his murderous gang just because they have guns and bombs to slaughter the innocent. These shameless traitors and paid mercenaries of The Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman fraudulently claimed that they are followers of the Great Leader #Khamenei. Sayyed Khamenei is a Revolutionary, a soldier on the Battlefield and a true #Husseini. While these shameless Shia traitors had never organize any protest in Nigeria. They did not condemn the brutal and inhuman #ZariaGenocide. While Nigerian Christians cried and mourned the victims of the Zaria genocide, these shameless Shia traitors celebrated with bloodthirsty Wahhabi barbarians. Yes, they celebrated and went to the kangaroo Judicial Commission of Inquiry that the Islamic Movement in Nigeria should be banned! Dear Friends, Are these commercial Shia followers of Imam Khamenei? #FreeZakzaky #ElbinawiTweets How to Defeat BokoHaram Insurgency If Nigeria and the West African sub-region want to totally defeat the #BokoHaram insurgency they should invite #Iran, #Russia and #Hezbollah. These trio defeated the US-created #ISIS terrorism. Do not invite the West and it Saudi puppets. They created these murderous Wahhabi terrorist groups. They will feign they are helping you but they are with the terrorists. Russian and Iranian weapons are good and battlefield tasted. Iranian surveillance and armed Drones are among the best in the world. Russian jet fighters and Battle Tanks are among the best in the world. For the Guerilla tactics of BokoHaram you need the Battlefield experience of Hezbollah. To defeat #BokoHaram insurgency Nigeria must purge the Nigerian army of officers who are moles of BokoHaram. They are wearing military uniforms but they are worst than BokoHaram terrorists. From experience the Chadian army is better in the fight against BokoHaram than the Nigerian army because their infiltrators are few. President Buhari who desperately wanted to please US President #Trump went to America and bought out dated jet fighters that Nigeria will receive in 2023! Why not go to Russia and get Mig 29 that Nigeria will receive in few months? More cheaper and reliable. The jet fighters President Buhari ordered are not even of the “F” class. #ElbinawiTweets BokoHaram Better Armed than Nigerian Army: BokoHaram Better Armed than Nigerian Army: “Many men don fall, we gat to go house. If Nigerian army is ready they should call us back to fight those idiots, we want to fight but we are not soldiers without adequate weapons.” – A Nigerian Soldier Fleeing the Battlefield (viral Video) #BokoHaram insurgency is an imperialism concoction to slaughter the innocent, rape women and girls and destroy towns and cities to facilitate looting and plunder of resources. Wahhabism is the ideology used to recruit and mobilize brainwashed Sunni youths to execute this murderous imperialist agenda in the name of Islam. One of the reasons why the savage Saudi regime is closely allied to Western imperialism and global Zionism. #ISIS, #AlQaeda, Shabbab etc all part of the murderous Wahhabi terrorism. For close to 10 years now of the BokoHaram insurgency the Nigerian government has failed to tell Nigerians who is funding and arming BokoHaram terrorists. They only parade half-staved brainwashed youths as BokoHaram terrorists. These youths can not even afford to feed themselves but they are carrying 50 – Calibre Heavy duty Machine Gun. President Buhari came with the promise to end the murderous BokoHaram insurgency that has killed more than 50,000 innocent Nigerians, destroyed many towns and cities and displaced more than 3 millions into IDPs and refugees in neighboring countries. During GEJ presidency BokoHaram terrorists once fingered President Buhari as someone they trusted to act as their representative while negotiating with the government. They love him. They trusted him. The present Nigerian army chief Buratai is notoriously corrupt. This man bought choice properties in Dubai, UAE, with looted BokoHaram funds. This man spearheaded the brutal and inhuman genocide of 1000+ innocent children, women and men in Zaria in December 2015 and wickedly dumped the dead bodies in mass graves at night to bury the evidences. Despite his incompetency and corrupt practices, President Buhari is keeping him because he is extremely loyal to the wicked mass murderer tyrant. The recent #AbujaShiaMassacre is one of his trade mark. These paid Saudi agents in Nigeria who are notorious in freeing murderous BokoHaram terrorists are also notorious in shooting and bombing Shia civilians. No Nigerian leader gave BokoHaram so much money like President Buhari. Buhari gave BokoHaram terrorists more than 10 million dollars using the fraudulent pretext of ransom payment. Today BokoHaram terrorists are better armed than the Nigerian army. Exactly what this soldier said in this video. BokoHaram terrorists attack with Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) at Matele while the Nigerian army do not have RPG. But when the same Nigerian army attacked the residence of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in Zaria in December 2015 they came with RPGs and bombed innocent and defenseless women and children. Dear Friends,

As I always say the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky is not the enemy of the Nigerian army or police. Our enemies are the bloodthirsty Wahhabi barbarians who send the Nigerian army and police to murder innocent civilians. An army should protect and defend civilians. When an army is notorious in killing civilians, burning children alive and burying children in mass graves at night, what is the difference of this army and murderous terrorists? There is massive corruption going on in the Nigerian army. Massive looting of funds meant to fund BokoHaram insurgency. Obsolete weapons were bought and given to soldiers while BokoHaram terrorists have better weapons. What we hear daily is the massacre of soldiers. Yes, brutal massacre of soldiers in the hands of BokoHaram terrorists! BokoHaram terrorists had destroyed 2 out of 3 battalions in Borno state. Yet President Buhari is still keeping the Nigerian army chief Buratai. There are political office holders and senior officers in the Nigerian army who do not want the insurgency to end because they are making millions of dollars at the expense of innocent Nigerian lives. Filthy blood money! On a final note, the outburst of this frustrated soldier who risked his life to tell the world the truth should act as a #WakeUp call to Nigerians. President Buhari has failed, failed woefully in all indices of development and progress. Harun Elbinawi

elbinawi@yahoo.com The Cowardly Nigerian army blocked the New York Times Editor due to the #AbujaShiaMassacre Video

#WeAreAllZakzaky At Cairo Airport, Egypt

Letter to The Embassy of Australia in Nigeria @AusHCAbuja On Zaria Genocide

How can one reconcile with wicked mass murderers (Buhari & gang)?

The Saudi Regime, Murderous Wahhabism Failing on All Front:

To Oppose Tyranny & Oppression Among the Ingredients of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria

IMN Do Not Organize Violent Protest

Buhari Brought So Much Hardship To Nigerians – Senate President Bukola Saraki

Verses in Memory of Ayatullah Hashim Shahrudi (ra)

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Africa, AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Imperialism, Nigeria, Saudia, sectarianism, Takfiris, Wahabism At Work | Tagged: Western Imperialism |