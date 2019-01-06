Terrorist weapons caches with israeli (apartheid state) , US-made munitions uncovered in Syria’s Dara’a

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli, US-made arms found in militant depots in Syria

Militant weapons caches with Israeli, US-made munitions uncovered in Syria’s Dara’a

Syrian government forces have discovered Israeli and US-made weapons and munitions from former positions of foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the country’s southwestern province of Dara’a.

An informed source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that security forces had carried out clean-up operations in the villages of Umm al-Mayazin and Saida on Saturday, and found big weapons depots left behind by Takfiri terrorists.

The source added that the ammunition included anti-personnel mines, Israeli-made tanks, explosive devices and belts, various types of machine guns, rocket-propelled grenades, mortar shells as well as large quantities of powder used in the manufacture of bombs.

This picture, taken on January 5, 2019, shows weapons seized by Syrian government forces during a military operation against Takfiri terrorists in Syria’s southwestern province of Dara’a. (Photo by SANA)

Several telecommunication devices were recovered from the militant redoubts as well.

The discovery came a day after Syrian army troopers discovered American BGM-71 TOW anti-tank missiles at a former militant stronghold in Tell Dahab village in Syria’s central province of Homs.

This picture, taken on January 4, 2019, shows weapons seized by Syrian government forces during a military operation against Takfiri terrorists in Syria’s central province of Homs. (Photo by SANA)

Later on Saturday, Syrian soldiers conducted concentrated strikes against terrorist positions in Wadi al-Durat desert region besides al-Lataminah and Hasraya towns, inflicting stinging blows on them.

Scores of Takfiri militants were killed or injured in the process.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the country.

