Hezbollah: Some Don’t Want to Acknowledge that Balance of Power in Lebanon Has Changed

January 6, 2019

Senior Hezbollah official stressed that Hezbollah and Amal movement have presented all possible facilities in a bid to form the new national unity government.

“Hezbollah and Amal didn’t demand portfolios more than what was agreed upon with other Lebanese factions, despite the fact that results of the latest parliamentary elections provide them more,” Deputy Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council Sheikh Ali Daamoush said during a memorial ceremony in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah official noted that the “real problem hindering the formation of the new government is that some (factions) don’t want to acknowledge that the balance of power has changed and there there are new equations resulted by the parliamentary elections.”

Sheikh Daamoush meanwhile, stressed that the Hezbollah’s Sunni allies have the right to be represented at the government, based on the results they had achieved in the parliamentary elections.

On the other hand, Sheikh Daamoush said that the prime minister-designate “should shoulder his responsibilities and offer concessions in a bid to save the country.”

Source: Al-Manar

