The Brits Are Delighted With Russian Railways by Ruslan Ostashko

January 07, 2019

Translated and captioned by Leo.

A few months have passed since the end of the World Cup, which our country hosted. In the Western media, enthusiasm from the fans subsided, and the dull anti-Russian propaganda began again. But it is being countered by ordinary foreign tourists.

A couple of Britons – Katie and Robbie – started an online report on Twitter from their journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway from Moscow to Beijing. Katie, however, due to British education, is calling our railway miracle the Trans-Mongolian Railway, but we will forgive her.

Interesting, of course, is not the knowledge of ordinary Europeans in geographical names, but how their published photos and videos tear both Western and domestic liberal myths to shreds.

One myth, for example, says that “fine food is only in Europe.” The Briton categorically disagrees.

“The food is amazing! It’s all fresh and homemade.”

There’s a whole series of tweets with photos of food and tea in branded cups with cup holders.

Moreover, it is often in contrast with the scenery outside the window

to emphasize the comfort of the Russian train.

“And here’s Elena, the lovely woman who runs out carriage – here she is giving us ice cream. The staff are wonderful! She works with her husband Igor – he’s been so nice to us.”

“People are asking and it’s the most amazing thing we have ever done! Please can British Railways hire Igor and Elena – they are wonderful.”

That is, it follows from the tweet that the British staff was not close by human qualities. What a horror. Angry orcs inhabiting Russia, and in every way oppressing parmesan-loving elves, were able to be liked by the tourists. Here’s another. Judging by the faces, there are obvious “vatniks” (Ukrainian slur for Russians).

“It’s pretty chilly outside. Minus 31 degrees Celsius apparently. And there’s men smoking in SHORTS on the platform!”

Did she even see Russians? Well, these ones who smoke in shorts at minus 31 degrees? Judging by everything – no. Maybe at least the tourists Katie and Robbie can tell her when they return.

“And sometimes you see a road or a person and you can’t believe it. How did they get there?!”

I’ll tell you about another myth, which the British tourists disproved, and perhaps, we’ll finish on this.

“And yes – we have WiFi. The train is really modern, clean and well equipped. We’re watching War and Peace on an iPad! When we’re not watching the view.”

It is terrible, terribly unexpected to find out that Russia has changed a lot since those times, the ideas about which are tirelessly broadcast in cozy places by “people with good faces.” But who will they find out from, the British themselves? That is, carriers of European civilization, who, however, do not know the name of the railway on which they are traveling, but now they are sure that Russia is beautiful.

However, to learn this, you must stop reading the London newspapers and listen to Theresa May.

